TCL's crazy foldable and rollable phone concept appears in video

One needs to also consider the cost of such a cutting-edge device. When foldable phones first came out, they were priced at $2,000 and more. While the cost of such phones has seen a decrease, they are still pretty expensive, and many people feel the price isn’t justified, as these devices are still easy to break. Their tear and wear levels are also much higher than the ones of non-folding smartphones.Imagine the cost of a device rocking a screen that is both foldable and rollable. We can speculate that such a device will cost at least $3,000, and that’s a lot of money to invest in a new and unproven form factor.