TCL's cancelling its foldable Z Flip 3 rival because it couldn't make it cheap enough

TCL has been working on foldable and rollable smartphones for quite some time. But before it's even been released, the company is cancelling its first product. TCL's clamshell phone is no more and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitor is not going to be released.





The main reason for the device's cancellation is that TCL wasn't able to keep the price as low as it first intended. On top of that, it also expected the new foldable Samsung devices to cost more. The cheapest TCL could make its foldable smartphone was $800 due to recent component shortages.





"If somebody can spend $800, he can also spend $1,000... Probably, he will go for the brand he knows for many years and trusts more." TCL’s Chief Marketing Officer, Stefan Strait said. TCL also thinks the market is still not ready, especially with the pandemic and chip shortage crisis. The company says the decision to cancel its foldable phone was made before the recent Samsung Unpacked event.





TCL's Project Chicago foldable was set to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and an outer 1.1-inch screen. It was powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 48MP dual-camera system was included too.

The dimensions of the device (164.8 x 78.1 x 7.35mm) were just a tiny bit bigger than those of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm). Battery-wise, Project Chicago was going to have a 3,545mAh cell.

The Chicago device wasn’t TCL’s first foldable endeavor. The Chinese company previously showcased prototypes of a triple-folding 10-inch tablet, a foldable screen wrapping around the wrist, and both folding and rollable displays in the same device. TCL still believes folding phones are the future, but the company thinks they are still not ready for the masses.



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The TCL foldable phone, codenamed Project Chicago, was almost ready for production. The company recently senta prototype unit that was close to the production version. Strait said the company now won’t launch its first foldable device for at least 12 to 18 months. Another interesting thing Strait revealed is that when TCL launches its first foldable phone it won’t be a revamped version of the Chicago prototype, but a whole new device.