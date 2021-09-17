KaiOS-powered TCL FLIP Pro and Alcatel GO FLIP 4 now available in the US

TCL is a constant presence in the United States, especially due to the great relationship it has with the four major carriers in the country. If you’re looking for a cheap smartphone
or feature phone, there’s a high chance that you’ll find at least one TCL or Alcatel (a TCL brand) as an option.
Starting today, TCL is going to offer customers looking for an affordable phone more options: Alcatel Go Flip 4 and TCL FLIP Pro. The feature phones have been picked up by four US carriers and are now available for purchase for less than $100.
TCL FLIP Pro is a traditional flip phone with a decent 2.8-inch main display and a secondary 1.44-inch external display. It packs a 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, 512MB RAM and 4GB expandable storage (up to 32GB).
Powered by KaiOS 3.0, the flip phone fully supports VoLTE and promises to offer up to 14 hours of talk time and up to 14 days of standby thanks to the 1,850 mAh battery. Although it’s not really a smartphone, KaiOS gives users access to similar features like Google Maps, Google Assistant
, Google Search, and YouTube.
Prepaid customers can pick up the TCL FLIP Pro from Verizon
for just $70, but the clamshell will be coming to postpaid too in the coming weeks. U.S. Cellular is selling the same phone but under a different name, TCL Flip, for $99.99 or $4.16 per month for 24 months.
Alcatel GO FLIP 4 has exactly the same specs but offers only 12.7 hours of talk time or up to 18 days of standby time. This one is now available for purchase at T-Mobile
for $4 per month for 24 months, but customers will also be able to pick it up from Metro by T-Mobile for free when they add a new line or switch, $49.99 when they upgrade, or $99.99 outright.