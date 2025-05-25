Unplug from social media with Metro by T-Mobile’s latest old-school flip phone
It is aimed at those who need to take a break from the digital world to engage more in real life.
Up Next:
The age of feature phones is long gone, which is quite sad because sometime many of us feel like we need a break from social media. Luckily, even though they’re no longer advertised as heavily as smartphones, carriers still offer this type of phones, so if you really want to unplug for a while, there are ways to make that happen.
Designed and manufactured by TCL, the 5G feature phone costs just $79.99 and is the perfect phone for both seniors, youngsters and everyone else who believes it’s time to limit the time they spend glued to their smartphone’s display.
The FLIP 4 5G measures 4.29 x 2.34 x 0.84 inch and weighs 5.74 oz. It comes in just one color – Stone Gray, and runs on KaiOS 4.0, an operating system that’s been specifically designed for modern feature phones.
Compared to these days’ smartphones, the FLIP 4 5G has two very small displays, so it make take a bit of time to get used to.
TCL FLIP 4 5G at first glance
Just like many other modern feature phones, TCL FLIP 4 5G comes with large print, easy-to-read keys, and a user-friendly interface so that you can navigate menus and send messages easily and quickly. It also comes with shortcuts to help users access their favorite contacts, messages, or notifications.
If you’re in the market for a second phone that would help you completely unplug from social media without having to leave the city, TCL FLIP 4 5G feels like a great choice.
For those of you who chose Metro by T-Mobile as their favorite carrier, or plan to do so in the not-so-distant future, a new old-school flip phone is daring customers to take a break from starting at screens all day and spend more time engaging in real life, the FLIP 4 5G.
Designed and manufactured by TCL, the 5G feature phone costs just $79.99 and is the perfect phone for both seniors, youngsters and everyone else who believes it’s time to limit the time they spend glued to their smartphone’s display.
The newly introduced TCL FLIP 4 5G would also make a great starter phone for kids and teens whose parents with to limit their screen time and social media access.
TCL FLIP 4 5G | Images credits: TCL
The FLIP 4 5G measures 4.29 x 2.34 x 0.84 inch and weighs 5.74 oz. It comes in just one color – Stone Gray, and runs on KaiOS 4.0, an operating system that’s been specifically designed for modern feature phones.
TCL FLIP 4 5G at first glance
- Internal display: 3.2-inch QVGA (240 x 320)
- External display: 1.77-inch QQVGA (128 x 160)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
- Memory: 2GB RAM
- Storage: 32GB, expandable up to 1TB via microSD
- Camera: 5-megapixel, 720p@30 fps video recording
- Battery: 3,000 mAh (up to 40 hours talk time, 15 days standby time)
- Connectivity: 5G support, Wi-Fi, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C port
Just like many other modern feature phones, TCL FLIP 4 5G comes with large print, easy-to-read keys, and a user-friendly interface so that you can navigate menus and send messages easily and quickly. It also comes with shortcuts to help users access their favorite contacts, messages, or notifications.
If you’re in the market for a second phone that would help you completely unplug from social media without having to leave the city, TCL FLIP 4 5G feels like a great choice.
Things that are NOT allowed: