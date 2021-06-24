TCL kicks off MWC announcements with dirt-cheap Alcatel phones

Alcatel 1





The Alcatel 1 sports a 5-inches FWVGA+ resolution screen with a chunky top bezel for the 2MP front camera. The device is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC SoC which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage which can be expanded up to 32GB. It runs the Go edition of Android 11 and packs a 2,000mAh battery.



On the back is a solitary 5MP camera that has a face tracking feature. Color options include Volcano Black and AI Aqua.



The Alcatel 1 will be available for purchase starting in August for €59 (~$70) in Europe and Latin America.

Alcatel 1L Pro





This one (also pictured in the header) has the same operating system but slightly better specs. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch for the 5MP front camera and is underpinned by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chip. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with support for up to 128GB microSD card.



For biometrics, the front camera is capable of facial recognition and there is also a fingerprint sensor on the back.



The rear camera system consists of a 13MP main snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. A 3,000mAh cell with 5W charging keeps the lights on.



The Alcatel 1L Pro will be available in the hues Power Grey and Twilight Blue and it will go on sale in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa in September. Price starts at 2,699 Mexican pesos (~$135).