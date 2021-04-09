Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android 5G

New TCL 20L and 20 Pro 5G leak reveals full specs, prices, colors

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 09, 2021, 7:35 AM
TCL is determined to become a household name in the smartphone world, as demonstrated by the leaked TCL 20 series. Now, the two most expensive models — TCL 20L and TCL 20 Pro 5G — have been detailed in full courtesy of TechnikNews.

TCL 20 Pro 5G


The TCL 20 Pro 5G sits atop the smartphone lineup with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset and 6GB of RAM. An impressive 256GB of storage is reportedly being thrown in too, and microSD cards of up to 1TB are supported.

On the outside is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It offers a Full-HD+ resolution and curved edges on either side, in addition to a small punch hole at the top that houses the 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, TCL has opted for a vertical quad-camera setup on the rear. A 48-megapixel camera acts as the main sensor and is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Other features include a 4,500mAh battery, a headphone jack, and an IP52 water and dust resistance rating. An in-display fingerprint scanner is likely part of the package too, although it wasn’t explicitly mentioned in today’s report.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is coming to Europe for around €500, so there’s a good chance it’ll be one of the best 5G phones around. It's set to be sold in the Moondust Gray and Marine Blue colors, both of which can be seen in the images above.

TCL 20L


If the upper-midrange TCL 20 Pro 5G is a bit too expensive for your liking, the TCL 20L could be the perfect TCL smartphone for you. This one will retail at around €200 in Europe and should be announced on April 14 in two colors — Eclipse Black and Luna Blue.

Powering the TCL 20L is the Snapdragon 662, also used inside the Moto G Power (2021), and 6GB of RAM with 64GB of expandable internal storage. TCL has chosen a 6.67-inch display for this model too, but it switches out the OLED tech for LCD and ditches the curved edges.

Stereo speakers are included, though, and a quad-camera can be found on the back, although it’s less impressive — the ultra-wide has been downgraded to an 8-megapixel sensor and the macro camera now offers a 2-megapixel resolution. Also, the selfie camera is now a 16-megapixel sensor.

Last on the specs sheet is a 5,000mAh battery with some form of fast charging support, a headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and NFC. The IP52 water and dust resistance certification makes a return on this model, as does Android 11.

