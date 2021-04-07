All of TCL's affordable upcoming smartphones are now like an open book
Unveiled all the way back in January, the entry-level TCL 20 SE and the Snapdragon 690-powered TCL 20 5G, for instance, are still not available in the US, and in fact, we're not completely sure if these two models will ever be officially released in North America. What we do know is that some members of the TCL 20 family are meant to follow the 10L and 10 Pro stateside... eventually.
Although none of the eight existing or upcoming phones are what we'd call true flagships designed to rival the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 or Apple's iPhone 12 lineups, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is shaping up as the most advanced and interesting product of the bunch, with a Snapdragon 750 processor under the hood, as well as a 6GB RAM count and possibly a smaller display in tow than the 6.67-inch non-Pro TCL 20 5G.
The same seemingly goes for the TCL 20S and 20Y, although that's also where the similarities between those two devices end, with the TCL 20Y sporting a humble 1600 x 720 pix res panel with a waterdrop notch and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset inside, while the 20S will apparently come with a sharper display, trendier hole punch design, and faster Snapdragon 665 SoC on deck.
Last... and most likely least, the TCL 20E will not just feature a modest 1600 x 720 screen and the same Helio P22 processor as the aforementioned 20Y, also downgrading the memory from an already unimpressive 4 to a potentially unusable 3GB.
All in all, there's nothing remarkable about this army of low-cost Android smartphones at first glance, but that could definitely change when TCL finally brings something new and hopefully irresistibly priced to the US.
Judging from the regional MSRPs of the TCL 10L and 10 Pro, which by the way are still massively reduced at the time of this writing, the 20L and 20 Pro 5G may start at around $250 and $450 respectively in unlocked versions, thus giving all those Moto-branded and Samsung Galaxy mid-rangers a run for their money.