All of TCL's affordable upcoming smartphones are now like an open book

Said series is now all but guaranteed to include at least eight different handsets, and some of the key specs of the six as-yet-unannounced models have just been unearthed by none other than Evan Blass of @evleaks Twitter fame









Although none of the eight existing or upcoming phones are what we'd call true flagships designed to rival the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 or Apple's iPhone 12 lineups, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is shaping up as the most advanced and interesting product of the bunch, with a Snapdragon 750 processor under the hood, as well as a 6GB RAM count and possibly a smaller display in tow than the 6.67-inch non-Pro TCL 20 5G.





The 4G LTE-only TCL 20L and 20L+, meanwhile, will apparently share a Snapdragon 662 SoC and a decently high-res 2400 x 1080 screen with a centered hole punch. The Plus suffix of the latter variant will be justified by a 6 gig memory count (at the very least), as the "standard" 20L looks set to settle for only 4 gigs of the good stuff.









The same seemingly goes for the TCL 20S and 20Y, although that's also where the similarities between those two devices end, with the TCL 20Y sporting a humble 1600 x 720 pix res panel with a waterdrop notch and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset inside, while the 20S will apparently come with a sharper display, trendier hole punch design, and faster Snapdragon 665 SoC on deck.









Last... and most likely least, the TCL 20E will not just feature a modest 1600 x 720 screen and the same Helio P22 processor as the aforementioned 20Y, also downgrading the memory from an already unimpressive 4 to a potentially unusable 3GB.



All in all, there's nothing remarkable about this army of low-cost Android smartphones at first glance, but that could definitely change when TCL finally brings something new and hopefully irresistibly priced to the US.