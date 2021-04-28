Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L are up to $135 off on Amazon

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Apr 28, 2021, 7:47 AM
TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L are up to $135 off on Amazon
TCL’s own-branded Android smartphones, the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L have now seen a big discount on Amazon. The TCL 10 Pro is $135 off and the TCL 10L has also seen a discount of $75. The discount is applied via a coupon that appears when purchasing one of the devices on the site.

If you’re interested in a budget Android smartphone, these discounts on TCL phones might be the one for you. Both phones are compatible with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile networks.

The TCL 10 Pro is a mid-range Android phone with a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen that's paired with slim bezels and offers a high screen-to-body ratio of 98.83% The phone is powered by the snappy Snapdragon 675 processor, which itself is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

As for the cameras, the front camera is a 24MP unit that sits inside a teardrop notch. On the back of the TCL 10 Pro is a quad-camera system which includes a 64MP main camera, coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth camera. The battery is a 4,550mAh unit with 18W fast-charging.

The TCL 10L is a more affordable version of the 10 Pro in terms of design and specs. The setup consists a decent 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio and the mid-range Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired up with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard. The front camera is 16MP with a punch-hole design, while a quad-camera system with a 48MP main sensor is on the rear. Lastly, the battery capacity of the TCL 10L is 4,000mAh, so you should get decent battery life. 

10 Pro
TCL 10 Pro View Full specs
$450 Amazon $513 eBay $450 B&HPhoto
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 24 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4550 mAh
  • OS Android 10
10L
TCL 10L View Full specs
$250 Amazon $265 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

