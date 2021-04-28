TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L are up to $135 off on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
TCL’s own-branded Android smartphones, the TCL 10 Pro
and TCL 10L
have now seen a big discount on Amazon. The TCL 10 Pro is $135 off and the TCL 10L
has also seen a discount of $75. The discount is applied via a coupon that appears when purchasing one of the devices on the site.
If you’re interested in a budget Android smartphone
, these discounts on TCL phones might be the one for you. Both phones are compatible with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile networks.
The TCL 10 Pro
is a mid-range Android phone with a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen that's paired with slim bezels and offers a high screen-to-body ratio of 98.83% The phone is powered by the snappy Snapdragon 675 processor, which itself is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
As for the cameras, the front camera is a 24MP unit that sits inside a teardrop notch. On the back of the TCL 10 Pro is a quad-camera system which includes a 64MP main camera, coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth camera. The battery is a 4,550mAh unit with 18W fast-charging.
The TCL 10L is a more affordable version of the 10 Pro in terms of design and specs. The setup consists a decent 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio and the mid-range Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired up with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard. The front camera is 16MP with a punch-hole design, while a quad-camera system with a 48MP main sensor is on the rear. Lastly, the battery capacity of the TCL 10L is 4,000mAh, so you should get decent battery life.
