TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L are up to $135 off on Amazon

As for the cameras, the front camera is a 24MP unit that sits inside a teardrop notch. On the back of the TCL 10 Pro is a quad-camera system which includes a 64MP main camera, coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth camera. The battery is a 4,550mAh unit with 18W fast-charging.



The TCL 10L is a more affordable version of the 10 Pro in terms of design and specs. The setup consists a decent 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio and the mid-range Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired up with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard. The front camera is 16MP with a punch-hole design, while a quad-camera system with a 48MP main sensor is on the rear. Lastly, the battery capacity of the TCL 10L is 4,000mAh, so you should get decent battery life.