Target has some great deals on the Galaxy S21+, Galaxy Note20 and more; Check them out

Target has some great deals on the Galaxy S21+, Galaxy Note20 and more; Check them out0
Samsung Galaxy S21+
The 5G unlocked version of Samsung’s 2021 flagship now receives a $200 Target gift card with purchase. That’s a nice offer, especially if you’re a regular at the store. The deal is for the Phantom Silver S21+ model.
Samsung’s S21+ has a big, 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. A Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage makes sure the phone runs smoothly.
You don’t need to worry about running out of battery with this one, as the Galaxy S21+ has a 4,800mAh unit with 25W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging. You can also check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy S21+.
Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
Even if these two are a bit older than the S21 series, the Note20 and S20 FE are still great Samsung phones. Target’s offer on the Note20 is the same as the one for the S21+ - a $200 Target gift card with purchase. The S20FE also receives a Target gift card with purchase, but it is for the smaller amount of $100.
The Note20 phone offered is in Mystic Gray. This model features a 6.7-inch 60Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The processor is a Snapdragon 865 unit coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
As for the Galaxy S20 FE, it has the same Snapdragon 865 processor as the Note20 but it is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The screen is a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. A triple-camera system graces the back of the phone, consisting of a 12MP main shooter, 8MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultrawide camera. The battery is a 4,500mAh unit with 25W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging.
Target’s offer on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is for the Navy and White color options. You can also check out our reviews on the Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy S20 FE.
Apple iPhone SE (2020)If you buy the smallest iPhone for sale in 2021 you will receive a $90 gift card from Target with the purchase. This makes it one of the most affordable ways to purchase a new iPhone. The offer is for the Black color option of the device as a Tracfone prepaid phone.
As for specs, the iPhone SE (2020) has kept the design language of the now legendary iPhone 6 series. It has a 4.7-inch LCD screen with an HD resolution. A single, 12MP main camera graces the back of the phone, while the front selfie shooter is a 7MP sensor.
Battery-wise, you probably won’t be impressed by its rather small, 1821mAh unit, but what helps the battery life of the iPhone SE (2020) is its very power efficient, Apple A13 Bionic processor.
The SE (2020) comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Check out our review of the iPhone SE (2020) too.
Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ (Refurbished)
These 2019 Galaxy Note phones are each on sale at Target. Keep in mind that the offers are on refurbished phones by Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ has a massive $350 discount on its Black and Glow color options. Its smaller brother, the Samsung Galaxy Note10, has also seen a discount of $140 on Target for its Black, Glow, and White color variants.
Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor. The Note10 has 8GB of RAM, while the Note10+ has a whopping 12GB. Both phones have 256GB of storage and 12MP main camera systems.
The biggest difference between the two phones is their screen and battery sizes. The smaller, Note10 model has a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, while the plus model has a giant, 6.8-inch Quad HD AMOLED panel.
Battery-wise, the regular Galaxy Note10 has a modest 3,500mAh unit, while the one on the Note10+ is 4,300mAh in size. Of course, both phones have integrated S Pen styluses. You can also read our review on the Galaxy Note10+.