T-Mobile won't save all its users from Netflix's price hikes
Up Next:
Netflix recently announced yet another price hike, bumping plans by up to $2.50 a month. And if you're a T-Mobile customer enjoying Netflix as part of your plan, you're probably wondering if this means your bill's about to go up, too. Well, it just might.
A recent report sheds some light on the situation, thanks to a leaked memo, and it's not all good news. Apparently, T-Mobile will pick up the tab for those on Netflix with an ads plan, covering the price hike for them. However, if you've upgraded to a Standard or Premium Netflix plan and are paying the difference, you'll unfortunately see the price increase hit your bill.
Here's how Netflix's plans stack up after the latest price increase:
A recent report sheds some light on the situation, thanks to a leaked memo, and it's not all good news. Apparently, T-Mobile will pick up the tab for those on Netflix with an ads plan, covering the price hike for them. However, if you've upgraded to a Standard or Premium Netflix plan and are paying the difference, you'll unfortunately see the price increase hit your bill.
In short, the leaked memo says T-Mobile is increasing its subsidy for the ad-supported Netflix plan to $7.99 to match the new pricing. For those on Standard or Premium plans, T-Mobile will still give the same $6.99/month discount, but the rest is on you. That means if you're using the Standard ad-free plan, your cost jumps to $11 per month from $8.50. Premium users will also feel the pinch, with their monthly cost rising from $16 to $18.
T-Mobile is set to inform Netflix subscribers about these changes through text messages next week.
T-Mobile introduced Netflix ON US back in 2017. | Video credit – T-Mobile
I think it's no shocker that T-Mobile is adjusting prices after Netflix raised its subscription rates. But let's be real – it's frustrating. Subscription hikes have basically become a trend, and almost every streaming service has jumped on board. To top it off, they're cracking down on password sharing, too. Netflix kicked it off, and then Hulu, Disney+, and Max followed suit. Now, we'll just have to wait and see if others will copy Netflix's latest move.
Here's how Netflix's plans stack up after the latest price increase:
- Standard with ads: $7.99 (up from $6.99)
- Standard without ads: $17.99 (up from $15.49)
- Premium with 4K video quality: $24.99 (up from $22.99)
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: