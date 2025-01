T-Mobile won't save all its users from Netflix's price hikes

T-Mobile

T-Mobile introduced Netflix ON US back in 2017. | Video credit – T-Mobile

I think it's no shocker that T-Mobile is adjusting prices after Netflix raised its subscription rates. But let's be real – it's frustrating. Subscription hikes have basically become a trend, and almost every streaming service has jumped on board. To top it off, they're cracking down on password sharing, too. Netflix kicked it off, and then Hulu, Disney+, and



Here's how Netflix's plans stack up after the latest price increase:



Standard with ads: $7.99 (up from $6.99)

Standard without ads: $17.99 (up from $15.49)

Standard with ads: $7.99 (up from $6.99)
Standard without ads: $17.99 (up from $15.49)
Premium with 4K video quality: $24.99 (up from $22.99)

Netflix recently announced yet another price hike , bumping plans by up to $2.50 a month. And if you're a T-Mobile customer enjoying Netflix as part of your plan, you're probably wondering if this means your bill's about to go up, too. Well, it just might. recent report sheds some light on the situation, thanks to a leaked memo, and it's not all good news. Apparently,will pick up the tab for those on Netflix with an ads plan, covering the price hike for them. However, if you've upgraded to a Standard or Premium Netflix plan and are paying the difference, you'll unfortunately see the price increase hit your bill.In short, the leaked memo saysis increasing its subsidy for the ad-supported Netflix plan to $7.99 to match the new pricing. For those on Standard or Premium plans,will still give the same $6.99/month discount, but the rest is on you. That means if you're using the Standard ad-free plan, your cost jumps to $11 per month from $8.50. Premium users will also feel the pinch, with their monthly cost rising from $16 to $18.is set to inform Netflix subscribers about these changes through text messages next week.