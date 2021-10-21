Starting tomorrow, switch to T-Mobile and get your phone paid off up to $1,000

Starting tomorrow, October 22nd, T-Mobile is making it easier for Verizon and AT&T customers to switch to the nation's second-largest carrier. T-Mobile, considered the early 5G leader in the states, says that it wants consumers to access the 5G service that they deserve. So beginning on Friday, Verizon and AT&T subscribers can switch to T-Mobile, bring their current handset, and have it paid off up to $1,000 via a virtual prepaid MasterCard.





T-Mobile will pay off as many as five phones owned by the same family. So a family of five that owes as much as $1,000 on their phones will receive up to $5,000 to pay off their old carrier when they switch to T-Mobile. And if you sign up for the basic Essentials plan, you can save as much as $420 on an annual basis compared to the basic plans offered by Verizon and AT&T.





Besides Essentials, T-Mobile also offers its Magenta and Magenta Max plans. With the latter plan, there is no throttling of data speeds based on usage, 40GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data (when that is consumed, you will have unlimited mobile hotspot at 3G speeds), free Netflix, and more.





According to T-Mobile, 50% of U.S. consumers are under the mistaken impression that their phone won't work on another carrier's network. That was true at one time, but not anymore. Today, the most popular handsets will work on the networks of different wireless providers in the states.





Jon Freier, Consumer Group President at T-Mobile said,"AT&T and Verizon customers with brand-new 5G phones often find themselves without 5G coverage. According to the latest third party tests, AT&T customers get a 5G signal less than half the time (44.8%) they use their phone, and Verizon customers only about a third of the time (34.3%). Now, those customers can switch to T-Mobile, and we’ll pay off what they owe the Carriers for their smartphone up to $1,000 — and they’ll save up to 20% on their family plan and get way more 5G coverage."





All you need to do to switch to T-Mobile and have your phone paid off (up to $1,000) is walk into a T-Mobile store starting tomorrow (Friday, October 22nd) with a copy of the latest bill that you've received from your current wireless provider.

