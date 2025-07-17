T-Mobile has found a way to provide even more value to 5G internet customers
You can get a $300 gift card for signing up for T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet.
T-Mobile uses the excess capacity on its 5G networks to provide home internet service. It's quite popular and in some areas, people are waitlisted before they get a chance to sign up. 5G internet is already cheaper than other options, such as fiber, but if you are on the fence about which way to go, T-Mobile has made it a little easier to decide with a new rebate offer.
Amplified costs $60 a month, and All-In is $70 , but you can save $15 with a voice line. You will lock in these rates for the next five years when you register.
Both offer unlimited data and come with the latest 5G Gateway, but All-In also gets you other perks such as a Wi-Fi mesh access point for extending coverage.
T-Mobile is currently running a promo that gets you a $300 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard just for signing up for one of the two plans. You will receive it within ten weeks of service.
Make sure to redeem the offer within 30 days of activating a new home internet line. The offer is only for online customers and won't be available if you shop offline by going to a T-Mobile store.
It's a limited-time deal, and a T-Mobile agent told me it might be gone by tomorrow, so if you have been considering signing up for T-Mobile's 5G internet, you might want to hurry.
If you want crazy fast speeds and no risk of slowdowns during peak hours, these aren't the plans for you. For everyone else, this is a pretty good deal and you shouldn't pass up the chance to get a $300 prepaid Mastercard.
You will not be charged any equipment fees, and there are no data caps or contracts to worry about.
T-Mobile will pay you $300 for signing up for home internet.
