Get a head start on your Valentine's Day shopping with these sweet T-Mobile deals and gifts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 30, 2020, 6:39 AM
Valentine's Day is still more than a couple of weeks away, but it's always wise to be prepared well ahead of time with the perfect gift for that special someone. If you can't think of anything original or out of the ordinary to get your better half, it's probably smart to play it safe with some good old fashioned flowers and a movie.

If you're a T-Mobile customer, the "Un-carrier" will practically take care of everything for you next Tuesday, offering a $25 discount on Valentine's Day flowers and free shipping for orders at The Bouqs Co. Said California-based company takes great pride in delivering "eco-friendly, farm fresh flowers from the heart", which most likely means T-Mo's discount will not be enough to cover the full cost of a nice bouquet screaming "you mean the world to me."

Still, that's a good start towards keeping your Valentine's Day expenses in check, and the same goes for the free 1-night disc rental T-Mobile will be offering for the umpteenth time on February 4 in partnership with Redbox. Even better, film buffs will be allowed to enter yet another raffle with a grand prize of $1,000 in tickets from Atom, the first of which can be claimed for the highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog premiere on, you guessed it, February 14.


Believe it or not, there's more in the T-Mobile Tuesdays pipeline for February 4, including recurrent discounts on gas and hotel reservations, your weekly Taco Bell freebie of choice, reserved Live Nation tickets, a cool Sun Basket deal hooking you up with all the ingredients needed for three healthy meals for two people at only $25 overall, and last but certainly not least, a 30 percent price cut on full-priced adidas.com items with free shipping also included. 

Once again, T-Mo is thinking of everything and everyone, even as the mobile network operator arguably has bigger fish to fry and more important things to worry about than keeping its existing user base happy. 

