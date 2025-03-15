T-Mobile wants to make it up to legacy customers for price hike
Up Next:
A lot of T-Mobile legacy customers running really old plans are finally getting a price hike to bring them up to the same level as newer users. Most of these customers are receiving a text informing them of an increase of $5 to their plan. T-Mobile is now apparently trying a new tactic to win back some goodwill from affected customers.
The nature of the plans that are being affected also means a lot of angry users. As such employees have pre-emptively asked T-Mobile customers to be kind when they inevitably visit a store to lodge a complaint. T-Mobile employees say that they are just as much in the dark as everyone else.
The price hikes — which T-Mobile defines as “small updates to prices” — are also being rolled out to plans which initially promised no cost increases according to customers. T-Mobile users are sharing whether they’ve received the “dreaded notification” yet or not on social media.
The nature of the plans that are being affected also means a lot of angry users. As such employees have pre-emptively asked T-Mobile customers to be kind when they inevitably visit a store to lodge a complaint. T-Mobile employees say that they are just as much in the dark as everyone else.
The entire situation is blowing up on the internet and it seems like T-Mobile has taken notice. Some users may now see a new promotion show up on their T-Life app. This promotion offers a new free line — save for a $10 signing up fee — to legacy customers affected by the price hikes.
Image credit — Reddit
Users claim that this promotion is being rolled out to target legacy customers who’ve just seen a price increase. It’s being marketed as a promotion for “being a valued customer” and may show up for newer users as well but it is likely that it’s T-Mobile’s way of winning back some customer loyalty.
There is a catch however. If you apply for this free line then you can’t cancel any voice lines for the following 12 months. If that doesn’t seem like a big deal to you then this may very well be an excellent promotion to take advantage of.
However this deal won’t placate every T-Mobile customer who may be furious. There are already accounts of users heading to corporate stores and asking why they were promised no price hikes for their plan. Some T-Mobile customers also say that store representatives are now lying to them about their plans.
Furthermore, according to another report by a T-Mobile user this promotion may show up on the T-Life app even if you’re not eligible for it. If you’re already running multiple free lines then you will not be given another one despite what your app may tell you.
It’s impossible to say whether the user received the price hike because talking to T-Force highlighted their plan that was supposed to have gone up in cost. Multiple users have said that they still haven’t gotten the price hike so it’s possible that T-Mobile is taking its time to roll out the updated prices.
But if talking to T-Force does bring your plan to their attention then some customers may want to skip doing so. However that would also mean potentially missing out on the promotion if it ends after a while.
It’s a messy situation to be in for both customers and employees, especially after users walked out of T-Mobile stores in protest of the T-Life app. And unfortunately it doesn’t seem like T-Mobile will roll back the price hikes or drop its appeals for customers to use T-Life any time soon.
Whether these recent changes will make some users switch carriers remains to be seen.
There is a catch however. If you apply for this free line then you can’t cancel any voice lines for the following 12 months. If that doesn’t seem like a big deal to you then this may very well be an excellent promotion to take advantage of.
However this deal won’t placate every T-Mobile customer who may be furious. There are already accounts of users heading to corporate stores and asking why they were promised no price hikes for their plan. Some T-Mobile customers also say that store representatives are now lying to them about their plans.
Furthermore, according to another report by a T-Mobile user this promotion may show up on the T-Life app even if you’re not eligible for it. If you’re already running multiple free lines then you will not be given another one despite what your app may tell you.
Recommended Stories
One user says that they saw the promotion on T-Life and got in contact with T-Force: T-Mobile’s elite customer support team. T-Force told the user that they did not qualify for the new free line. After this exchange the user received the notification that their plan was getting more expensive.
It’s impossible to say whether the user received the price hike because talking to T-Force highlighted their plan that was supposed to have gone up in cost. Multiple users have said that they still haven’t gotten the price hike so it’s possible that T-Mobile is taking its time to roll out the updated prices.
But if talking to T-Force does bring your plan to their attention then some customers may want to skip doing so. However that would also mean potentially missing out on the promotion if it ends after a while.
It’s a messy situation to be in for both customers and employees, especially after users walked out of T-Mobile stores in protest of the T-Life app. And unfortunately it doesn’t seem like T-Mobile will roll back the price hikes or drop its appeals for customers to use T-Life any time soon.
Whether these recent changes will make some users switch carriers remains to be seen.
Things that are NOT allowed: