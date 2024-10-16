T-Mobile subscriber shares what made him "livid" after buying a new phone
The other day we told you about a T-Mobile subscriber who was complaining about the bloatware on his new T-Mobile phone. Today, a Reddit subscriber with the user name "SleazyAndEasy" shared a screenshot showing a T-Mobile page on his new Android phone that listed some of the third-party apps that are pre-installed on his handset. Seeing this list of apps triggered the phone buyer who admitted that knowing that these apps were pre-installed on his T-Mobile phone made him "livid."
The third-party apps mentioned in the list that are pre-installed on his new phone include the following:
- Monopoly GO!-mobile video game based on the popular board game.
- Block Blast-a simple block puzzle game that is addictive.
- Royal Match-the heavily advertised app is a match-3 puzzle game similar to a game like Candy Crush.
- Yelp: Food deliveries and reviews-this is a local business review app that users can use to order food from local restaurants.
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire-is a shopping platform with a wide selection of items at affordable prices.
- Newsbreak: Local news & Alerts-this is a news app that uses AI to alert you to news that the app believes you would be interested in reading.
In addition to these apps, the Reddit subscriber notes, "On top of this they put Amazon, Facebook, and a million other apps on my phone that I don't use. So frustrating."
Redditors had some advice for "SleazyAndEasy" with several users telling him to buy a Pixel since Google's line of Android phones usually features a clean Android experience without bloatware. Another obvious bit of advice from the peanut gallery suggests that next time the T-Mobile subscriber buys a new Android phone, he doesn't buy it locked from the carrier. Instead, they said that he should buy a factory-unlocked phone instead.
These third-party apps were pre-installed on a T-Mobile subscriber's new Android phone making him "livid." | Image credit-Reddit
Others also recommended that he buy an iPhone next time instead of an Android handset. One Redditor, a lifetime Android user, recently switched to iPhone after T-Mobile "pushed garbage apps to my 9-year-old twins' phones, bypassing my parental control. Now we are all on iPhone. Hate the primitive nature of iOS but tired of these shenanigans."
To be honest, some of these apps can be easily removed. Personally, I've never been upset or felt frustrated after buying a new Android phone and finding bloatware on the device. Putting third-party apps on new Android handsets allows carriers like T-Mobile to offer consumers better deals on new devices. I agree that if having your phone come out of the box loaded with bloatware upsets you to the point that you are "livid," buy your next Android phone unlocked and not through a carrier. Or, buy an iPhone or a Pixel.
