T-Mobile starts to close and rebrand Sprint stores says its construction director
Some of T-Mobile's latest commercials detailing its nationwide 5G service show the Sprint logo for perhaps one of the last times on television. And as you walk along the street, that store you used to pass by with the bright yellow letters on the sign is going to look different. On Instagram, Jim Arca, T-Mobile's Director of Construction, shared a photo of the letter's being removed from a Sprint store in an outdoor shopping mall. With the post, Arca wrote, "It's starting to happen."
While the plan was to start advertising as one brand earlier this summer, the pandemic has reportedly pushed back the timing and a previously leaked presentation slide suggests that this will happen on August 2nd. The goal will be to provide a unified customer experience with pricing and uniforms the same across all retail locations. Starting at the beginning of next year, all T-Mobile and Sprint employees will supposedly be together under one system. Based on Arca's Instagram post, it appears that some of the Sprint stores are beginning to make the transition to T-Mobile.
With three major U.S. carriers, the plan is for Dish Network to replace Sprint as the "fourth nationwide facilities-based network competitor." Exactly three months after the T-Mobile-Sprint transaction closed, T-Mobile and Dish Network closed on the deal that allowed the Justice Department to green light T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint. For approximately $1.4 billion, Dish purchased 9.3 million prepaid customers from Sprint along with 400 employees and 7,500 retail stores. For $3.6 billion, Dish bought 14MHz of 800MHz spectrum.
To allow it to sell wireless service to customers before finishing the construction of its 5G standalone network, Dish entered into a seven-year MVNO deal with T-Mobile. Once its 5G network is ready to go, Dish will transition its customers over from T-Mobile's network to its own 5G network. To pay for its new network, Dish is going to need a deep-pocketed partner and that could be the next exciting chapter of this long-running deal. Among the companies rumored to be interested are Disney, Google, and Amazon.