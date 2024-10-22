Key T-Mobile security feature protecting subscribers' accounts is broken

T-Mobile

The response from othersubscribers is interesting. Some noted how the broken feature makes subscribers a hostage to the carrier, although that is overstating the situation, to put it mildly. It means that you cannot move yournumber over to another wireless provider until the Port Out Protection flaw is patched. But this doesn't stop you from closing youraccount and opening a new one from another firm. Doing this will allow you to switch wireless providers although you will be assigned a new number.