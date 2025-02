T-Mobile's satisfaction streak continues, but cracks are starting to show

T-Mobile

However, overall satisfaction with the wireless retail experience has taken a dip, dropping 8 points to 827 on a 1,000-point scale. This decline is largely due to lower satisfaction with cost and promotions.



– Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom at J.D. Power, February 2025

The study is based on feedback from 17,331 customers who use one of three shopping channels: phone calls, visits to carrier stores, or digital platforms like carrier websites and mobile apps. The study evaluates overall satisfaction with the retail experience, focusing on two key areas: cost and promotions, and the purchase process. The research was conducted between July and December 2024.





Each year, we see all kinds of reports diving into different aspects of the mobile world. For example, recently, we looked at how we used our phones in 2024 . Now, it's time to focus on something else – how happy people are with their mobile carriers, particularly when it comes to the retail experience.J.D. Power, a top player in consumer insights and data analytics, has revealed that T-Mobile leads the pack for the 15th year in a row among mobile network operators, earning an impressive score of 832. Coming in next is AT&T , followed by Verizon . The segment average sits at 819.As for full-service mobile virtual network operators, Spectrum Mobile takes the top spot, followed by Metro byand Cricket. Meanwhile, Mint Mobile leads among value mobile virtual network operators, with Consumer Cellular in second and Visible byin third.