T-Mobile's satisfaction streak continues, but cracks are starting to show

Each year, we see all kinds of reports diving into different aspects of the mobile world. For example, recently, we looked at how we used our phones in 2024. Now, it's time to focus on something else – how happy people are with their mobile carriers, particularly when it comes to the retail experience.

J.D. Power, a top player in consumer insights and data analytics, has revealed that T-Mobile leads the pack for the 15th year in a row among mobile network operators, earning an impressive score of 832. Coming in next is AT&T, followed by Verizon. The segment average sits at 819.

As for full-service mobile virtual network operators, Spectrum Mobile takes the top spot, followed by Metro by T-Mobile and Cricket. Meanwhile, Mint Mobile leads among value mobile virtual network operators, with Consumer Cellular in second and Visible by Verizon in third.

The study reveals how happy people are with their mobile carriers. | Image credit – J.D. Power

However, overall satisfaction with the wireless retail experience has taken a dip, dropping 8 points to 827 on a 1,000-point scale. This decline is largely due to lower satisfaction with cost and promotions.

As plans seem to be getting more complicated and challenging, wireless providers should take the customer experience to another level of service. By taking time with customers, being patient and explaining new phone technologies or any changes they are making to an account, customers will have a better understanding of their billing and feel more satisfied with their service.

– Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom at J.D. Power, February 2025

The study is based on feedback from 17,331 customers who use one of three shopping channels: phone calls, visits to carrier stores, or digital platforms like carrier websites and mobile apps. The study evaluates overall satisfaction with the retail experience, focusing on two key areas: cost and promotions, and the purchase process. The research was conducted between July and December 2024. 

So, what about you? Do you agree with these findings, or do you see things differently?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

