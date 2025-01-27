Here's how Americans have been using their phones in 2024





In a more mature mobile market, the growth in time spent on devices is slowing down, but revenue is still climbing, especially in the non-gaming sectors. Apps have the spotlight, and now they're turning that attention into cash. Oh, and, of course, AI is everywhere.

General usage habits

In 2024, revenue from in-app purchases (IAP) and subscriptions saw a big jump, rising 13% year-over-year (YoY) to a whopping $150 billion globally. North America and Europe saw particularly strong growth, with the United States leading the pack, accounting for $52 billion in consumer spending.



But what's driving this surge in mobile revenue? Well, people are spending more time than ever on their devices and getting more comfortable making purchases on them. However, while time spent has grown in most regions, it's starting to plateau in places like the US. I don't know about you, but I'm all about stats – I mean, they give you this bird's-eye view of the whole picture, right? The latest State of Mobile 2025 report shares a pretty cool snapshot of the mobile world, and if you're reading this, we're probably cut from the same stats-loving cloth.In a more mature mobile market, the growth in time spent on devices is slowing down, but revenue is still climbing, especially in the non-gaming sectors. Apps have the spotlight, and now they're turning that attention into cash. Oh, and, of course, AI is everywhere.In 2024, revenue from in-app purchases (IAP) and subscriptions saw a big jump, rising 13% year-over-year (YoY) to a whopping $150 billion globally. North America and Europe saw particularly strong growth, with the United States leading the pack, accounting for $52 billion in consumer spending.But what's driving this surge in mobile revenue? Well, people are spending more time than ever on their devices and getting more comfortable making purchases on them. However, while time spent has grown in most regions, it's starting to plateau in places like the US.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.



In 2024, US users racked up 323 billion hours on their mobile devices, just slightly down from 325 billion in 2023. Still, if you think that sounds huge, globally, we spent a mind-blowing 4.2 trillion hours staring at our screens! That's over 500 hours on average for every person on Earth in 2024 – more than 13 minutes per waking hour. Pretty wild, huh? You might be wondering, where did all that time go?



Top 10 apps

In 2024, social media apps remain on top, with Meta's family of apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), TikTok, and YouTube leading the way in the US. But the real surprise is Temu, which continues its dominance as the most downloaded app in the country, a trend it started in 2023. Other apps like ChatGPT, Telegram, Threads, Instagram, and WhatsApp have also seen a surge in downloads this year. In 2024, US users racked up 323 billion hours on their mobile devices, just slightly down from 325 billion in 2023. Still, if you think that sounds huge, globally, we spent a mind-blowing 4.2 trillion hours staring at our screens! That's over 500 hours on average for every person on Earth in 2024 – more than 13 minutes per waking hour. Pretty wild, huh? You might be wondering, where did all that time go?In 2024, social media apps remain on top, with Meta's family of apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), TikTok, and YouTube leading the way in the US. But the real surprise is Temu, which continues its dominance as the most downloaded app in the country, a trend it started in 2023. Other apps like ChatGPT, Telegram, Threads, Instagram, and WhatsApp have also seen a surge in downloads this year.



As for in-app purchases, TikTok leads the charge, while YouTube takes the crown for having the most monthly active users.



Recommended Stories





Top 10 games

In 2024, in-app purchase (IAP) revenue from mobile games reached $81 billion, marking a 4% year-over-year increase, signaling a comeback for the mobile gaming market after two years of decline due to inflation and tighter regulations.



Last year's most downloaded game in the US was Block Blast Adventure Master, highlighting a shift in gaming trends. Puzzle games are on the rise, while I'm personally relieved to see the casino/coin looters genre losing traction. While MONOPOLY GO! still leads in IAP revenue, the numbers for casino-related games are dropping.



When it comes to monthly active players, Roblox remains the top contender in the US, offering a virtual universe where users can create, share experiences, and live out any creative fantasy. In 2024, in-app purchase (IAP) revenue from mobile games reached $81 billion, marking a 4% year-over-year increase, signaling a comeback for the mobile gaming market after two years of decline due to inflation and tighter regulations.Last year's most downloaded game in the US was Block Blast Adventure Master, highlighting a shift in gaming trends. Puzzle games are on the rise, while I'm personally relieved to see the casino/coin looters genre losing traction. While MONOPOLY GO! still leads in IAP revenue, the numbers for casino-related games are dropping.When it comes to monthly active players, Roblox remains the top contender in the US, offering a virtual universe where users can create, share experiences, and live out any creative fantasy.









Top 5 chatbot

ChatGPT Microsoft Copilot Google Gemini Talkie PolyBuzz

In 2024, we saw



By year-end, tech giants like Google (with Gemini), ByteDance (with Doubao), and Microsoft (with Copilot) had launched their own AI chatbots, causing a staggering 119% increase in AI chatbot downloads in Q4 alone. AI art generators weren't far behind, reaching 85 million downloads, a 21% rise from the previous year.



Even with all this competition, ChatGPT remains king, accounting for about 40% of global consumer spending on generative AI apps and claiming 23% of all downloads in 2024. The United States was the largest player in the generative AI market, bringing in 45% of global revenue.



Top 5 social platforms

TikTok Threads Instagram WhatsApp Facebook

In 2024, time spent on social media apps hit a new high. iOS and Android users combined to spend a massive three trillion hours on social media and messaging apps, a 6% increase from 2023's 2.8 trillion hours. However, in the US, social media usage saw a slight dip. Even with this small drop, the average American still spent a solid 90 minutes a day on social media.



The usual suspects dominate this category, with TikTok leading the pack. But here's an interesting twist: Threads has snagged second place! It seems that when Elon Musk rebranded Twitter into X, it created an opportunity for similar apps to rise, and Meta was quick to seize it.



Top 5 streaming platforms

MAX Netflix Peacock TV Amazon Prime Video Paramount+

Streaming apps have seen solid growth in terms of in-app revenue and downloads, but user engagement is starting to dip. The reasons? Digital fatigue, tightening consumer budgets, and stiff competition from social apps. In 2024, we saw a massive surge in interest in AI apps . Spending on popular platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and ByteDance's Doubao skyrocketed, leaping from $455 million in 2023 to nearly $1.3 billion.By year-end, tech giants like Google (with Gemini), ByteDance (with Doubao), and Microsoft (with Copilot) had launched their own AI chatbots, causing a staggering 119% increase in AI chatbot downloads in Q4 alone. AI art generators weren't far behind, reaching 85 million downloads, a 21% rise from the previous year.Even with all this competition, ChatGPT remains king, accounting for about 40% of global consumer spending on generative AI apps and claiming 23% of all downloads in 2024. The United States was the largest player in the generative AI market, bringing in 45% of global revenue.In 2024, time spent on social media apps hit a new high. iOS and Android users combined to spend a massive three trillion hours on social media and messaging apps, a 6% increase from 2023's 2.8 trillion hours. However, in the US, social media usage saw a slight dip. Even with this small drop, the average American still spent a solid 90 minutes a day on social media.The usual suspects dominate this category, with TikTok leading the pack. But here's an interesting twist: Threads has snagged second place! It seems that when Elon Musk rebranded Twitter into X, it created an opportunity for similar apps to rise, and Meta was quick to seize it.Streaming apps have seen solid growth in terms of in-app revenue and downloads, but user engagement is starting to dip. The reasons? Digital fatigue, tightening consumer budgets, and stiff competition from social apps.



Plus, with streaming networks increasingly relying on live events (like sports) and big-name content to keep people hooked, it's getting harder to maintain a loyal user base. The ease of switching between platforms – no real switching costs – means viewers often hop from one service to another depending on what's available, which makes it tough for newer and smaller platforms to build solid followings.



In the US, even though people are spending less time on video streaming platforms, in-app purchases are on the rise. Not exactly a shocker, right? After all, streaming services keep hiking their prices. Yep,



Top 5 health and fitness apps

Health & Fitness apps had a strong comeback in 2024. While people have long embraced personalized workout apps, now they're also turning to mobile apps for customized healthcare.



While the number of downloads for Health & Fitness apps has stayed steady since 2020, in-app purchase (IAP) revenue has been on the rise across all major subgenres in recent years. The US continued to dominate, accounting for over half of global consumer spending in 2024.



In 2024, Gyms & Fitness stayed at the top of the subgenres by downloads, with Planet Fitness Workouts being the most downloaded app in the US. Plus, with streaming networks increasingly relying on live events (like sports) and big-name content to keep people hooked, it's getting harder to maintain a loyal user base. The ease of switching between platforms – no real switching costs – means viewers often hop from one service to another depending on what's available, which makes it tough for newer and smaller platforms to build solid followings.In the US, even though people are spending less time on video streaming platforms, in-app purchases are on the rise. Not exactly a shocker, right? After all, streaming services keep hiking their prices. Yep, Netflix just did it... again Health & Fitness apps had a strong comeback in 2024. While people have long embraced personalized workout apps, now they're also turning to mobile apps for customized healthcare.While the number of downloads for Health & Fitness apps has stayed steady since 2020, in-app purchase (IAP) revenue has been on the rise across all major subgenres in recent years. The US continued to dominate, accounting for over half of global consumer spending in 2024.In 2024, Gyms & Fitness stayed at the top of the subgenres by downloads, with Planet Fitness Workouts being the most downloaded app in the US.



