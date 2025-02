Analysis of T-Mobile and SpaceX's service reveals something you might not have expected

T-Mobile

SRG, February 2025





The company also found that the service is as reliable as terrestrial text messaging.SRG also learned that the service uses LTE, not 5G.'s partner SpaceX aims to roll out data and IoT services later this year and voice support is also expected in the future.SRG says that adding voice and low bandwidth data services will only be possible if some enhancements are made, such as advancements in 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks). 5G NTN is a part of the official 5G standards, so this shouldn't be a problem.Also working in's favor is the finding that there wasn't a lot of interference between SpaceX's satellites and's ground-based cell towers, which was a concern . SRG's President Michael Thelander tested the service inside his house, which is located near acell site that uses the same radio channel used by Starlink. Even though the signal was weak indoors, the messages always got sent and received, allaying concerns that’s 5G network and Starlink’s satellite service can't coexist.As Light Reading notes,uses 477 satellites operated by SpaceX for the messaging service. While's competitors have also made significant progress, the company continues to have an edge because SpaceX also builds and operates the rockets used for launching satellites.