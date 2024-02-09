You can check out T-Mobile's star-studded Super Bowl ad now

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

T-Mobile
This past week, we told you about T-Mobile's new customer appreciation program called Magenta Status. The latter treats T-Mobile subscribers like they are VIPs which brings us to the Super Bowl ad that the wireless provider plans to run this Sunday during the big game. The spot will run for sixty seconds during the second quarter and shows several famous stars who are "auditioning" to appear in a Magenta Status ad.

For the second year in a row, Bradley Cooper and his mom Gloria appear in T-Mobile's Super Bowl commercial. Others appearing include Jurassic Park star Laura Dern, T-Mobile ad veterans Zach Braff and Donald Faison (from Scrubs), Suits stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, Common, and Jennifer Hudson. During the ad, the voice-over announcer says, "Everyone is auditioning to get T-Mobile Magenta Status and get treated like a VIP."

The ad mentions some of the benefits that Magenta Status gives to T-Mobile subscribers such as not having to return a rental car to Dollar with a full tank. That certainly is a nice perk to have as is the $5 movie ticket that Magenta Status gives everyone covered by a T-Mobile plan. One movie is selected each month and for this month, that movie is "Bob Marley: One Love" which comes to theaters on February 14th.

Magenta Status members also get a special rate on Hilton hotel rooms (15% off) and until March 31, 2025, T-Mobile customers will be upgraded automatically to Hilton Honors Silver giving them benefits such as free Wi-Fi, a fifth night free on rewards stays, and more. The program offers "premium benefits from brands you love" and all you need is to be a T-Mobile customer. Or as the carrier says on YouTube, "...luckily, you don't need to be famous to take advantage of these famously awesome perks."

Magenta Status launches on February 13th and T-Mobile customers should install the T Life app, the new home for reward program T-Mobile Tuesdays. The app is available for iOS users by tapping on this link. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber and own an Android phone, click on this link.

