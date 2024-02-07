T-Mobile announces its new Magenta Status customer appreciation program
T-Mobile today introduced its new customer appreciation program called Magenta Status. According to the carrier, customers will receive "the VIP treatment they deserve from day one with new, one-of-a-kind deals and experiences on nationally loved brands including Hilton, Hertz/Dollar, Live Nation, and more."
For example, T-Mobile customers will be eligible to receive a special rate on rooms available from Hilton's 22 hotel brands and 7,500 properties worldwide. In addition, until March 31, 2025, T-Mobile customers will be upgraded automatically to Hilton Honors Silver giving them benefits such as free Wi-Fi, fifth night free on rewards stays, and more.
T-Mobile is all about reducing customer pain points. You know what's a real pain? Having to fill up your gas tank before returning a rental car. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber and rent a gas-powered vehicle from Dollar or an EV (Electric Vehicle) from Hertz, you can return your rental without filling the tank or charging up the battery. It's another thing that T-Mobile says to its customers is "On Us." That list includes Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, MLB.TV and free in-flight Wi-Fi.
Do you like to go to the movies? Once a month, T-Mobile will give everyone listed on an account $5 movie tickets for one of the best movies currently in theaters. This month's movie is "Bob Marley: One Love" which is being released on February 14th. T-Mobile customers will get a 25% discount on events being held by Live Nation, and T-Mobile Tuesdays will include a deal available at all times (not just on Tuesdays) from Little Caesars. This rewards T-Mobile subscribers by giving them a free Crazy Combo (crazy bread + crazy sauce) every week.
If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you need a dedicated app just to keep track of your perks! And that is where T Life comes in. The app, available for both iOS and Android, will help you monitor your perks and VIP benefits. T-Mobile says that the new VIP perks have an annual value of $1,500 a year. Magenta Status will launch on February 13th and this Sunday, T-Mobile will announce the new customer appreciation program with a new commercial that will be shown during the Super Bowl.
Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile, says, "At T-Mobile, our customers are at the center of everything we do — they’ll never be treated like a number. When you’re part of the magenta family, we want to ensure you feel like the VIP you are. Now, T-Mobile customers can flash their Magenta Status to unlock unparalleled experiences that can’t be found anywhere else with the brands they love and use every day … which can add up to $1500 a year in extra value."
Katz continued, "With Magenta Status, we’re going beyond all the things our customers already enjoy — unbeatable travel benefits, weekly T-Mobile Tuesdays thankings, the best streaming services for free and more — and cranking up our appreciation even further to give our customers the VIP vibes they deserve from day one."
