T-Mobile announces its new Magenta Status customer appreciation program

T-Mobile today introduced its new customer appreciation program called Magenta Status. According to the carrier, customers will receive "the VIP treatment they deserve from day one with new, one-of-a-kind deals and experiences on nationally loved brands including Hilton, Hertz/Dollar, Live Nation, and more."







T-Mobile customers will be eligible to receive a special rate on rooms available from Hilton's 22 hotel brands and 7,500 properties worldwide. In addition, until March 31, 2025, customers will be upgraded automatically to Hilton Honors Silver giving them benefits such as free Wi-Fi, fifth night free on rewards stays, and more.





T-Mobile is all about reducing customer pain points. You know what's a real pain? Having to fill up your gas tank before returning a rental car. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber and rent a gas-powered vehicle from Dollar or an EV (Electric Vehicle) from Hertz, you can return your rental without filling the tank or charging up the battery. It's another thing that T-Mobile says to its customers is "On Us." That list includes Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, MLB.TV and free in-flight Wi-Fi.





Do you like to go to the movies? Once a month, T-Mobile will give everyone listed on an account $5 movie tickets for one of the best movies currently in theaters. This month's movie is "Bob Marley: One Love" which is being released on February 14th. T-Mobile customers will get a 25% discount on events being held by Live Nation, and T-Mobile Tuesdays will include a deal available at all times (not just on Tuesdays) from Little Caesars. This rewards T-Mobile subscribers by giving them a free Crazy Combo (crazy bread + crazy sauce) every week.





If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you need a dedicated app just to keep track of your perks! And that is where T Life comes in. The app, available for both iOS and Android, will help you monitor your perks and VIP benefits. T-Mobile says that the new VIP perks have an annual value of $1,500 a year. Magenta Status will launch on February 13th and this Sunday, T-Mobile will announce the new customer appreciation program with a new commercial that will be shown during the Super Bowl.





Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile, says, "At T-Mobile, our customers are at the center of everything we do — they'll never be treated like a number. When you're part of the magenta family, we want to ensure you feel like the VIP you are. Now, T-Mobile customers can flash their Magenta Status to unlock unparalleled experiences that can't be found anywhere else with the brands they love and use every day … which can add up to $1500 a year in extra value."




