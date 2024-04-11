T-Mobile makes big change to its Smartphone Equality plan

T-Mobile 's Smartphone Equality plan was designed to get the latest sizzling hot new smartphones into the hands of all consumers regardless of their credit score or the method of payment they use. The nation's second-largest carrier T-Mobile notes that the plan originally allowed Metro and T-Mobile pre-paid subscribers to score great deals on the latest generation of handsets. But the best deals were locked away for those with the highest credit scores. 's Smartphone Equality plan was designed to get the latest sizzling hot new smartphones into the hands of all consumers regardless of their credit score or the method of payment they use. The nation's second-largest carrier announced today what it is calling a "major update" to the plan.notes that the plan originally allowed Metro andpre-paid subscribers to score great deals on the latest generation of handsets. But the best deals were locked away for those with the highest credit scores.





After going through nearly 10 years of data from Smartphone Equality customers, T-Mobile discovered that a customer's payment history is as good a forecasting tool as a consumer's credit score. In other words, a consumer with a good payment history is as likely to keep up with his/her Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) as is a consumer with a high credit score.





T-Mobile pre-paid subscribers can now be offered the carrier's best deals including those on flagship smartphones. This includes T-Mobile 's T-Mobile pre-paid subscribers can take advantage of great deals that they did not have access to before. With the updated Smartphone Equality plan, Metro andpre-paid subscribers can now be offered the carrier's best deals including those on flagship smartphones. This includes's iPhone 15 on Us deal. The update to the plan means that millions of new and existing Metro andpre-paid subscribers can take advantage of great deals that they did not have access to before.









To qualify for the best smartphone deals (including iPhone 15 on Us), Metro and T-Mobile pre-paid subscribers need to have made 12 consecutive monthly on-time payments. A customer bringing his number over to Metro or T-Mobile pre-paid, with an eligible trade-in on any Go5G plan, can receive the 24 monthly bill credits that allows them to get the iPhone 15 on T-Mobile 's dime without going through a credit check.





Recommended Stories