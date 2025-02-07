T-Mobile picks up some more low-band spectrum while adjusting its mid and high-band holdings

T-Mobile had already started to pick up more subscribers although there hadn't been much of a change in the performance of the carrier's service. With 5G not too far away in the company's future, T-Mobile took the first step toward becoming the nation's 5G King T-Mobile 's nationwide 5G which was a perfect fit. That's because low-band airwaves travel great distances and penetrate buildings better although they do not deliver zippy download data speeds.

T-Mobile's $26 billion purchase of Sprint was a huge strategic home run fir the wireless provider







T-Mobile 's big move was the $26 billion purchase of Sprint. It took a long time before many casual observers of the wireless scene figured out what T-Mobile was up to. After all, why would a carrier that all of a sudden was relevant want a badly lagging wireless firm like Sprint? We figured it out fairly early. T-Mobile was gunning for Sprint's hoard of mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum. What T-Mobile realized was that the carrier with the most mid-band spectrum was going to control 5G in the U.S.











While mid-band didn't deliver gig download speeds like high-band mmWave does, it travels greater distances than mmWave. While the carriers who were building out 5G using mmWave like Verizon and AT&T bragged of fast download data speed, the fact that they traveled small distances meant that most Verizon and AT&T customers couldn't access mmWave signals. Not only did mid-band travel greater distances than mmWave, it also was faster than low-band. Thus, mid-band was dubbed the Goldilocks of 5G spectrum.





T-Mobile has decided to add some more low-band spectrum to the mix by leasing spectrum from Grain Management. The word on the street is that T-Mobile will use the 600MHz airwaves to cover some gaps in its nationwide 5G coverage. T-Mobile is leasing these licenses for only one year which provides the carrier with the flexibility to renew the leases after a year or negotiate with Grain on a deal that would allow T-Mobile to purchase the spectrum outright.

The latest 600MHz purchase by T-Mobile is valued at $675.2 million







The deal between T-Mobile and Grain involves 26 spectrum licenses in areas including Raleigh, North Carolina; Portland, Oregon; Sarasota, Florida; and Austin, Texas. Airwave Research, a firm that tracks the ownership of spectrum in the U.S. computes the valuation of the spectrum involved in the T-Mobile-Grain deal at $675.2 million. Thanks to the 5G radios that T-Mobile employs, the carrier should be able to put the spectrum from Grain Management to use right away.





In 2023, T-Mobile purchased nearly all of Comcast's 600MHz spectrum a year after spending $3.5 billion to buy 600MHz licenses from Columbia Capital. While it is doing all of this wheeling and dealing with its 600MHz airwaves, it is giving up or selling its mid-band and high-band spectrum. In 2024, T-Mobile sold all of its 3.45GHz mid-band spectrum to Columbia Capital




