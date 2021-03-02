T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event









That's this Thursday, and the sole other possible explanation for T-Mo's delay in building buzz ahead of its "next big 5G-powered move" is that said "move" might not be as exciting or as groundbreaking as it sounds. Needless to say that's definitely not what we're rooting for here, although we'd be lying if we told you we had any idea exactly what to expect to go down less than 48 hours from the time of this writing.





Even by its own secretive standards building up to "Un-carrier" events, T-Mobile is being unusually cryptic, merely teasing the presence of a "couple very special guests" in addition to CEO Mike Sievert and other executives at the online-only ceremony set to be live-streamed here . The webcast link features a countdown clock and the "unconventional" label, although we can't say the latter "hint" gives much away as far as what could be in the pipeline.









The latter technology in particular should be of great interest to speed junkies across the nation, as it's pretty much guaranteed to improve the operator's already solid mid-band 5G download numbers . Said mid-band signal is widely expected to continue expanding at a rapid pace this year too, which is another possible topic of discussion for Thursday.





At the same time, Magenta could be looking to unveil much needed improvements of some sort for one or both of its other 5G network components . We're talking about the low-band layer, which is still not considerably speedier than a good old fashioned 4G LTE signal, and the blazing fast mmWave layer, which is nowhere near as widespread as Verizon's similar technology (dubbed 5G Ultra Wideband).





Unfortunately, there's little else to do but wait for this "big 5G-powered move" to go official. On the bright side, said wait will be over in no time.



