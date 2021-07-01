T-Mobile lets iPhone users test its 5G network for free even if on Verizon or AT&T via eSIM

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









That's right, if you an iPhone XS or up with eSIM functionality, you can go to the App Store, get T-Mobile's Test Drive app and sign up for the free trial which gives you 30GB of data and unlimited talk and text.





Immensely useful if you have been enticed by some of T-Mobile's plans or phones , but want to test if the carrier has good coverage for voice and data where you live, work or travel most often.





The Network Test Drive for iPhones will let you probe those lauded speeds that T-Mobile's unlimited 5G plans are offering, provided that you are equipped with one of the handsets in the iPhone 12 series, of course.

T-Mobile just launched a new version of its Network Test Drive for iPhones that lets you use the eSIM card to try its nationwide network in parallel to your existing carrier subscription.