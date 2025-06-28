Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
T-Mobile-owned MVNO reminds its iPhone subscribers to update in order to use RCS

Mint Mobile is promoting RCS to its subscribers by reminding iPhone users to update to iOS 18.4 or later.

T-Mobile
The Mint Mobile Fox stands with a Mint Mobile sign against a minty-fresh green background.
Before Apple released iOS 18.4 in late March, only iPhone handsets connected to major U.S. carriers offered Rich Communication Services (RCS) as a messaging option for iOS users. For those unaware, RCS is the messaging platform that gives Android users many of the same features that iPhone users get when chatting with fellow iOS users with the Messages app. That means RCS brings to Android users:

  • The ability to send longer messages.
  • High-resolution photos and videos.
  • Typing Indicators.
  • Read Receipts.
  • Ability to share larger files.
  • Wi-Fi and Data connectivity.

Of course, Apple being Apple, at first it wouldn't allow iPhone users to use RCS when messaging Android users on the RCS platform. Despite Google constantly attacking Apple asking it to support RCS, it took the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) legislation to make Apple feel as though it had no choice but to support RCS. As we noted, originally only the three major stateside carriers offered iPhone users the ability to use RCS when chatting with Android owners.

Is having RCS work cross-platform important to you?

Vote View Result

Once Apple released iOS 18.4, several T-Mobile MVNOs started hooking up their iPhone users with RCS compatibility, and one of these firms, Mint Mobile, has begun sending emails to its subscribers urging them to make sure that their iPhones are running at least iOS 18.4. With the update to iOS 18.4 or later, these Mint Mobile subscribers will be able to use RCS when chatting Android users on their iPhones. Mint Mobile has also posted a website for customers that explains what RCS is and how subscribers can enable it on their iPhone or Android handsets.

One important feature of RCS not available yet for cross-platform RCS messaging is end-to-end encryption. Currently, in-transit encryption is available for all messages sent over RCS including cross-platform chats. This means that your chats are encrypted as they travel over the internet between your device and RCS servers preventing your messages from getting intercepted by someone "listening in" on the network.

Mint Mobile explains to subscribers how to enable RCS on their phones.
Mint Mobile promotes RCS for its subscribers. | Image credit-Mint Mobile

Google has always offered end-to-end-encryption (E2EE) on Android-to-Android messaging as long as both sides used Google Messages. Apple has always offered E2EE on messaging between iOS users. With both Apple and Google committed to eventually offering end-to-end encryption on cross-platform RCS messaging, the iOS Messages app and iMessage will soon no longer be a major selling point for phone buyers. 

During the Epic Games v. Apple lawsuit, internal Apple emails from Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, indicated that the company considers iMessage a good reason why parents should buy their kids an iPhone. The emails from Federighi also claimed that the Messages app and iMessage were big reasons why consumers want to stay inside the Apple ecosystem.

Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and tri-fold availability leaked
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Gemini Live just added a key feature for talking quietly with your Android phone
Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
Has it begun? AT&T to slash multiple jobs in less than three months in Alabama
One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing
