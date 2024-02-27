Save the date: One of T-Mobile's most popular freebies is officially coming back soon
We all knew it was coming back, especially after T-Mobile "strengthened" and "extended" its MLB partnership for five more years in April 2023, and now we finally know exactly when you'll be able to redeem your free access to all the baseball action you can handle this season.
The big day is March 26, which weirdly enough is almost a week after the first of two games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will be played in Seoul, South Korea. But the season's North American Opening Day is March 28, so T-Mobile customers will get plenty of time to score their latest one-year MLB.TV subscription at no charge before that date.
You'll have until April 2 to find the renewed offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of the recently deployed T Life app on your iPhone or Android handset, although for the time being, it's not clear what plans will "qualify" for this hugely popular perk in 2024.
Historically speaking, Magenta hasn't been very restrictive with its MLB.TV gifts, but after pulling the MLS plug, increasing taxes and fees left and right, changing Netflix terms to exclude low-paying subscribers from that particular promotion, and a series of other unpopular moves, we wouldn't be shocked to see more restrictions than ever being imposed on this deal as well.
The full terms and conditions are obviously bound to come out closer to the March 26 date, so if you like Major League Baseball and major free stuff, you should stay tuned on our website (and the T Life app itself) for all the relevant eligibility and redemption information in due time.
Things that are NOT allowed: