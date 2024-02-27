Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Save the date: One of T-Mobile's most popular freebies is officially coming back soon

T-Mobile Deals Wireless service
Save the date: One of T-Mobile's most popular freebies is officially coming back soon
We all knew it was coming back, especially after T-Mobile "strengthened" and "extended" its MLB partnership for five more years in April 2023, and now we finally know exactly when you'll be able to redeem your free access to all the baseball action you can handle this season.

The big day is March 26, which weirdly enough is almost a week after the first of two games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will be played in Seoul, South Korea. But the season's North American Opening Day is March 28, so T-Mobile customers will get plenty of time to score their latest one-year MLB.TV subscription at no charge before that date. 

You'll have until April 2 to find the renewed offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of the recently deployed T Life app on your iPhone or Android handset, although for the time being, it's not clear what plans will "qualify" for this hugely popular perk in 2024.

Historically speaking, Magenta hasn't been very restrictive with its MLB.TV gifts, but after pulling the MLS plug, increasing taxes and fees left and right, changing Netflix terms to exclude low-paying subscribers from that particular promotion, and a series of other unpopular moves, we wouldn't be shocked to see more restrictions than ever being imposed on this deal as well.

The full terms and conditions are obviously bound to come out closer to the March 26 date, so if you like Major League Baseball and major free stuff, you should stay tuned on our website (and the T Life app itself) for all the relevant eligibility and redemption information in due time.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Snag the Galaxy Buds 2 for $50 off with this sweet Amazon deal
Snag the Galaxy Buds 2 for $50 off with this sweet Amazon deal
At 57% off, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are the top-quality Sennheiser earbuds to get
At 57% off, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are the top-quality Sennheiser earbuds to get
These could be all of the iPhones compatible with Apple's future iOS 18 update
These could be all of the iPhones compatible with Apple's future iOS 18 update
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage is now $300 off at Best Buy
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage is now $300 off at Best Buy
Samsung's Galaxy S24 after the hype: Has my mind changed? And is AI a big deal?
Samsung's Galaxy S24 after the hype: Has my mind changed? And is AI a big deal?
The noise-cancelling Soundcore Space A40 buds offer unbeatable battery life at an irresistible price
The noise-cancelling Soundcore Space A40 buds offer unbeatable battery life at an irresistible price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless