T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Big Magenta inadvertently posted the OnePlus 9 series specs in its Tutorial support section for the world to see, and, while they have subsequently been removed, Evan Blass got them, we now know most everything there is to know about the handsets that are about to be unveiled tomorrow.
T-Mobile OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro specs
- 6.5" FHD+ 1080p vs 6.7" QHD+ 1440p Fluid OLED displays
- Snapdragon 888
- 8 GB/128GB and 12GB/256 GB memory versions
- 48 MP (Sony IMX689) + 50 MP (IMX766 ultrawide) + 2 MP vs 48 MP (Sony IMX789) + 50 MP (IMX766 ultrawide) + 8 MP (telephoto) + 2 MP
- 16MP front camera
- 4500mAh battery
- 65W wired charging
- 30W vs 50W wireless charging
The OnePlus 9 will have the lower price going for it, eventually a better battery life considering the 1080p screen resolution, and the flat display which (for some) can be considered a plus.