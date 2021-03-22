Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

T-Mobile OnePlus

T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 22, 2021, 5:54 AM
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
If you have been wondering if the rumors that T-Mobile will carry both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in the US are true, the Un-carrier went end un-veiled both phones before the actual official announcement.

Big Magenta inadvertently posted the OnePlus 9 series specs in its Tutorial support section for the world to see, and, while they have subsequently been removed, Evan Blass got them, we now know most everything there is to know about the handsets that are about to be unveiled tomorrow. 

Not that there has been a dearth of  information about them, but still when the word of mouth becomes the word of T-Mo, we can consider the hardware part of the equation below set in stone already.

T-Mobile OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro specs


  • 6.5" FHD+ 1080p vs 6.7" QHD+ 1440p Fluid OLED displays
  • Snapdragon 888
  • 8 GB/128GB and 12GB/256 GB memory versions
  • 48 MP (Sony IMX689) + 50 MP (IMX766 ultrawide) + 2 MP vs 48 MP (Sony IMX789) + 50 MP (IMX766 ultrawide) + 8 MP (telephoto) + 2 MP
  • 16MP front camera
  • 4500mAh battery
  • 65W wired charging
  • 30W vs 50W wireless charging

Long story short, the OnePlus 9 Pro will have the superior display, main camera, and charging speeds, and it will throw in a telephoto camera to boot, for a price that T-Mobile is yet to disclose, yet all will be revealed tomorrow morning, so stay tuned. 

The OnePlus 9 will have the lower price going for it, eventually a better battery life considering the 1080p screen resolution, and the flat display which (for some) can be considered a plus.





