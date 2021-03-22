T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet









Not that there has been a dearth of information about them, but still when the word of mouth becomes the word of T-Mo, we can consider the hardware part of the equation below set in stone already.





T-Mobile OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro specs





6.5" FHD+ 1080p vs 6.7" QHD+ 1440p Fluid OLED displays

Snapdragon 888

8 GB/128GB and 12GB/256 GB memory versions

48 MP (Sony IMX689) + 50 MP (IMX766 ultrawide) + 2 MP vs 48 MP (Sony IMX789) + 50 MP (IMX766 ultrawide) + 8 MP (telephoto) + 2 MP

16MP front camera

4500mAh battery

65W wired charging

30W vs 50W wireless charging





Long story short, the OnePlus 9 Pro will have the superior display, main camera, and charging speeds, and it will throw in a telephoto camera to boot, for a price that T-Mobile is yet to disclose, yet all will be revealed tomorrow morning, so stay tuned.





The OnePlus 9 will have the lower price going for it, eventually a better battery life considering the 1080p screen resolution, and the flat display which (for some) can be considered a plus.



















