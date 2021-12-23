T-Mobile is again demanding from all its employees to wear masks

All T-Mobile store employees are now again required to wear masks, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. T-Mobile decided to restore this requirement due to the rising number of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the US. The announcement came from an internal T-Mobile email that was shared with T-Mo Report
.
T-Mobile's mask requirement takes effect immediately and, for the moment, will last until January 31, 2022. In the internal email, Jon Freier, T-Mobile's President of Consumer Markets, stated that when January 31 begins to approach, T-Mobile will reevaluate the conditions and decide whether or not to extend the requirement.
For the time being, T-Mobile would not introduce the mask requirement for its customers but will continue to advise them to wear masks. T-Mobile will, however, enforce the same rule for its clients if the local law requires all customers to wear masks.
In its email about the mask requirement, Freier also suggested that all retail store employees should rethink their social distancing practices due to the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant.
In June, T-Mobile lifted its mask requirement for vaccinated customers and employees after the CDC updated its mask guidelines for vaccinated people. T-Mobile also stopped enforcing its mask policy on non-vaccinated clients, saying that non-vaccinated customers will use the vaccination honor system. Using the honor system meant that T-Mobile counted on its non-vaccinated customers to be reasonable and choose to wear masks on their own.