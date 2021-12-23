Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

T-Mobile is again demanding from all its employees to wear masks

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
T-Mobile is again demanding from all its employees to wear masks
All T-Mobile store employees are now again required to wear masks, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. T-Mobile decided to restore this requirement due to the rising number of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the US. The announcement came from an internal T-Mobile email that was shared with T-Mo Report.

T-Mobile's mask requirement takes effect immediately and, for the moment, will last until January 31, 2022. In the internal email, Jon Freier, T-Mobile's President of Consumer Markets, stated that when January 31 begins to approach, T-Mobile will reevaluate the conditions and decide whether or not to extend the requirement.

For the time being, T-Mobile would not introduce the mask requirement for its customers but will continue to advise them to wear masks. T-Mobile will, however, enforce the same rule for its clients if the local law requires all customers to wear masks.

In its email about the mask requirement, Freier also suggested that all retail store employees should rethink their social distancing practices due to the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant.

In June, T-Mobile lifted its mask requirement for vaccinated customers and employees after the CDC updated its mask guidelines for vaccinated people. T-Mobile also stopped enforcing its mask policy on non-vaccinated clients, saying that non-vaccinated customers will use the vaccination honor system. Using the honor system meant that T-Mobile counted on its non-vaccinated customers to be reasonable and choose to wear masks on their own.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Stream AAA games with Google Pixel 6 Pro and GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription plan
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Stream AAA games with Google Pixel 6 Pro and GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription plan
Samsung's still-unreleased Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Android 12 stars in its first unboxing video
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's still-unreleased Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Android 12 stars in its first unboxing video
The OnePlus 8T 5G is on sale at its lowest ever price right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The OnePlus 8T 5G is on sale at its lowest ever price right now
-$350
RIP: 2021's coolest phones that didn't make it! (And the ones that did)
by Rado Minkov,  2
RIP: 2021's coolest phones that didn't make it! (And the ones that did)
Apple Watch plagued by a charging bug after WatchOS 8.3 update
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple Watch plagued by a charging bug after WatchOS 8.3 update
Rumored Android 13 feature may allow you to choose a different language for every app
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Rumored Android 13 feature may allow you to choose a different language for every app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless