T-Mobile unlocks new possibilities for customers with hardware launch

T-Mobile and Inseego have launched the Wavemaker FX4100 router that supports 5G Standalone (SA).

T-Mobile Wireless service 5G
T-Mobile Inseego Wavemaker FX4100 router 5G
T-Mobile and 5G solutions provider Inseego today announced the Wavemaker FX4100 router that's exclusive to the carrier's business users.

This 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) indoor router can run on 5G Standalone (SA), which supports network slicing— division of a network into virtual networks for dedicated use cases.

T-Mobile is the only carrier in the US to have a nationwide 5G SA network. The 5G SA tech is not reliant on 4G infrastructure. Most other 5G networks are based on a Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture, which depends on the existing 4G network.

In short, a 5G SA network is purpose-built for 5G workstreams. The tech uses a 5G radio access network (RAN) —the part of the network that wirelessly receives and transmits data from and to devices— and a 5G core— the back-end system that connects to the internet. This allows the 5G SA tech to provide faster speeds and greater capacity.

T-Mobile's existing 5G gateways, which convert signals into Wi-Fi, mostly rely on 5G NSA, which is what makes the Wavemaker FX4100 all the more special.

The Wavemaker FX4100 comes with a companion Wi-Fi mesh node to help small businesses connect additional mesh nodes. This will help improve coverage across a large area.

You have the router itself, and then you can attach up to three mesh nodes to that device to take that Wi-Fi 7 capability and expand it across a large footprint.  
—Steve Harmon, chief commercial officer Inseego, May 2025

This is the third device from Inseego for T-Mobile's FWA service, and the company has taken care of a pain point in previous generations. The new router comes with a screen that displays signal strength and tells you whether 5G is available. It can also do speed tests. These features will make it easier for business owners to troubleshoot any issues that may pop up.

If they do need to end up on a phone call with someone from the T Mobile care team, they have that little bit more information right there on that display screen to help troubleshoot any issues they may be having as they set it up initially.
—Steve Harmon, chief commercial officer Inseego, May 2025

This is Inseego’s first 5G Advanced device. 5G Advanced, which T-Mobileactivated in April, is the latest evolutionary step in 5G. 

Recommended Stories
The Wavemaker FX4100 is underpinned by Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 3 Platform, which ensures improved uplink performance, better coverage, and superior spectrum utilization.

It also supports three carrier aggregation on the downlink and two carrier aggregation on the uplink. This will boost speed and make online conferencing smoother. It's also equipped with 5G uplink MIMO to support both Time Division Duplex (TDD) and Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) bands.

The device also supports non-standalone (NSA) modes and 4G LTE Cat 20 for reliable performance across multiple spectrum bands.

The router will remain exclusive to T-Mobile through the end of the year.

With T-Mobile being the only carrier to support 5G SA nationwide and enjoying exclusive rights to the device, the Wavemaker FX4100 may serve as a reason for many enterprise customers who are looking for speed, reliability, and a future-ready solution to switch to the carrier.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless