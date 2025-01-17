It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Remember when T-Mobile launched the "Hulu On Us" offer back in early 2024? Yeah, that one didn't exactly go off without a hitch. Some Go5G Next users had a tough time getting the promo activated. However, fast forward a year, and it looks like the deal is finally starting to work as it should.
A recent report reveals that Go5G Next customers who activated their Hulu On Us deal back in January 2024 are now seeing their Hulu accounts automatically linked to T-Mobile. It seems the carrier is making this happen by using the special promo codes to sync the two accounts.
To see if the promo is activated on your account, just log into Hulu and head to your account page. If your billing is linked to T-Mobile, you're all set – nothing more to do.
Just to quickly recap, this perk is only available to Go5G Next customers. It gives you a free Hulu subscription with ads. Unfortunately, it doesn't stack with Disney+ or ESPN+, and you can't upgrade to the ad-free version without paying full price.
Perks like Hulu, Netflix, or Apple TV can often tip the scales when choosing a new mobile plan, so it's nice when carriers actually deliver on their promises rather than just using them to attract customers. Hopefully, everyone who's eligible for the Hulu add-on can now actually enjoy it.
Last week, we broke down T-Mobile's confusing new Hulu freebie, and while it's straightforward for new Go5G Next customers – just activate the add-on and link your Hulu account – what wasn't so clear was how those who got the "On Us" benefit for free in January 2024 could redeem it. Well, it turns out there's finally a solution.
Login to your Hulu account page, to confirm you have Hulu On Us active. | Image credit – The Mobile Report
If you haven't claimed your promo code yet, just go to the T-Mobile add-ons page. There, you'll be able to redeem the code and link your Hulu account.
