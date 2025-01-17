Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users

T-Mobile
The T-Mobile logo is displayed in pink against a dark background with a stylized image of Earth.
Remember when T-Mobile launched the "Hulu On Us" offer back in early 2024? Yeah, that one didn't exactly go off without a hitch. Some Go5G Next users had a tough time getting the promo activated. However, fast forward a year, and it looks like the deal is finally starting to work as it should.

A recent report reveals that Go5G Next customers who activated their Hulu On Us deal back in January 2024 are now seeing their Hulu accounts automatically linked to T-Mobile. It seems the carrier is making this happen by using the special promo codes to sync the two accounts.

Last week, we broke down T-Mobile's confusing new Hulu freebie, and while it's straightforward for new Go5G Next customers – just activate the add-on and link your Hulu account – what wasn't so clear was how those who got the "On Us" benefit for free in January 2024 could redeem it. Well, it turns out there's finally a solution.

To see if the promo is activated on your account, just log into Hulu and head to your account page. If your billing is linked to T-Mobile, you're all set – nothing more to do.

A screenshot of a subscription page from a T-Mobile account.
Login to your Hulu account page, to confirm you have Hulu On Us active. | Image credit – The Mobile Report


Just to quickly recap, this perk is only available to Go5G Next customers. It gives you a free Hulu subscription with ads. Unfortunately, it doesn't stack with Disney+ or ESPN+, and you can't upgrade to the ad-free version without paying full price.

If you haven't claimed your promo code yet, just go to the T-Mobile add-ons page. There, you'll be able to redeem the code and link your Hulu account.

Perks like Hulu, Netflix, or Apple TV can often tip the scales when choosing a new mobile plan, so it's nice when carriers actually deliver on their promises rather than just using them to attract customers. Hopefully, everyone who's eligible for the Hulu add-on can now actually enjoy it.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless