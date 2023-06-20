Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

АТ&T Pixel Fold deal brings Google's first foldable phone at half price

AT&T Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
АТ&T Pixel Fold deal brings Google's first foldable phone at half price
While Google is giving away a free Pixel Watch with the preorder purchase of its first foldable phone - the Google Pixel Fold - and adding a $900 trade-in credit for phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, AT&T is directly giving the Pixel Fold at half price on its release date of June 20.

Get the AT&T Google Pixel Fold at $900 off!

AT&T is offering Google's first foldable phone at half price to celebrate its release. The Google Pixel Fold can be had for just $25/month, or $900 outright, no trade-in required like at Google's store, as long as new or existing customers get the Pixel Fold with an eligible plan.
$899 off (50%)
$900
$1799
Buy at AT&T

The bendy Pixel Fold costs $1800 and is available for buyers in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan in Obsidian black or Porcelain white colors with either 256 GB or a top-shelf 512 GB storage memory version.

Google Pixel Fold is 50% off at AT&T!


"Not only does the Google Pixel Fold in half," says AT&T, but "customers (new and existing, of course!) get the device for HALF the price." A clever tagline and an even smarter Pixel Fold deal which brings Google's debut foldable phone to AT&T customers for just $25/month with no trade-in required.

That's $900 off the Google Pixel Fold price, "an easy path to ownership for an $1,800 device." The Google Pixel Fold launches today, June 20.

AT&T is also quick to remind us that it is "making the entire Pixel portfolio accessible – anyone can get the Pixel 7a for only $2/mo, the Pixel 7 for $5/mo; or the Pixel 7 Pro for $10/mo – all with no trade-in."

As a reminder, the Pixel Fold is impossibly thin for a foldable phone, and rather compact with its 5.8-inch cover screen and a big 7.6-inch main display, not to mention that it comes with one of the best set of cameras on a foldable phone, just as we'd expect from Google.




Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple wants to own the rights to images of real apples around the world
Apple wants to own the rights to images of real apples around the world
A 29-year-old woman is still alive thanks to the Apple Watch
A 29-year-old woman is still alive thanks to the Apple Watch
U.S. Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic prices are estimated following leak of overseas pricing
U.S. Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic prices are estimated following leak of overseas pricing
Pixel 7a doesn't exactly have the same chip as the Pixel 7
Pixel 7a doesn't exactly have the same chip as the Pixel 7
‘Peak’ Smartphone Design: What We Can(not) Expect from the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24
‘Peak’ Smartphone Design: What We Can(not) Expect from the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24
YouTube's New 1080p Premium option starts showing up for Android and Google TV users
YouTube's New 1080p Premium option starts showing up for Android and Google TV users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless