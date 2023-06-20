АТ&T Pixel Fold deal brings Google's first foldable phone at half price
While Google is giving away a free Pixel Watch with the preorder purchase of its first foldable phone - the Google Pixel Fold - and adding a $900 trade-in credit for phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, AT&T is directly giving the Pixel Fold at half price on its release date of June 20.
The bendy Pixel Fold costs $1800 and is available for buyers in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan in Obsidian black or Porcelain white colors with either 256 GB or a top-shelf 512 GB storage memory version.
Google Pixel Fold is 50% off at AT&T!
"Not only does the Google Pixel Fold in half," says AT&T, but "customers (new and existing, of course!) get the device for HALF the price." A clever tagline and an even smarter Pixel Fold deal which brings Google's debut foldable phone to AT&T customers for just $25/month with no trade-in required.
That's $900 off the Google Pixel Fold price, "an easy path to ownership for an $1,800 device." The Google Pixel Fold launches today, June 20.
AT&T is also quick to remind us that it is "making the entire Pixel portfolio accessible – anyone can get the Pixel 7a for only $2/mo, the Pixel 7 for $5/mo; or the Pixel 7 Pro for $10/mo – all with no trade-in."
As a reminder, the Pixel Fold is impossibly thin for a foldable phone, and rather compact with its 5.8-inch cover screen and a big 7.6-inch main display, not to mention that it comes with one of the best set of cameras on a foldable phone, just as we'd expect from Google.
