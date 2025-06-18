T-Mobile is giving away more money and your area might be the winner
Each winning town gets up to $50,000 to bring local projects to life.
Every now and then, the big carriers try to score some goodwill points – and right now, it is T-Mobile's turn to step up. After rolling out 25 Hometown Grant winners earlier this year, the Un-carrier is back at it again with another round.
Each of the new recipients is getting up to $50,000 to put toward community-driven projects – things like renovating local landmarks, reviving public spaces or just giving parts of town a much-needed refresh.
According to the company, the program has already helped over 2.4 million people, inspired more than 160,000 volunteer hours and led to the creation of over 1,200 jobs. It is a pretty solid impact and naturally, T-Mobile is happy to let everyone know.
These grants aren't handed out randomly, either. T-Mobile works with Main Street America, a nonprofit focused on local economies, to vet applications based on impact, feasibility and what each project can realistically deliver.
And outside of the grants, T-Mobile's still pushing programs like Project 10Million, which provides free internet access and hotspots to eligible student households to help close the digital divide – another way the company says it's trying to support underserved communities.
Of course, T-Mobile is not the only one doing this type of outreach. Every major carrier pulls a move like this once in a while. Verizon, for example, recently announced a $5 billion commitment to investing in America and helping small businesses. And yeah, these gestures don't exactly erase customer frustrations, but they do help companies earn back some public favor.
In total, T-Mobile says it has now invested nearly $18 million into this initiative, spreading the help across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The latest batch brings the total number of small towns getting a boost to 400 since the program kicked off in 2021.
With Hometown Grants helping over 2.4 million people so far, the program continues to deliver on our commitment to small towns and rural communities. Whether it's powering smart classrooms, restoring main streets or enhancing public spaces, we're helping communities build a stronger, more connected future — and there's so much more ahead.
– Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group, June 17, 2025
Want to know if your town made the cut this time? T-Mobile dropped a video with the full list and if you spot your city in there, well, congrats.
Video credit – T-Mobile
One example from this round: Reedley, California is using its grant to give the 120-year-old Reedley Opera House stage a makeover. The goal is to support youth programs, make the arts more accessible, and give downtown Reedley a bit of a spark. Sure, $50K won't turn the place into Broadway, but for small towns, every bit helps.
And actually, the Hometown Grants program isn't just about parks and murals. T-Mobile says it has already funneled nearly $5.3 million into projects that support small businesses specifically – trying to grow those local economies from the ground up.
