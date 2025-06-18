Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

T-Mobile is giving away more money and your area might be the winner

Each winning town gets up to $50,000 to bring local projects to life.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile logo displayed on a smartphone screen.
Every now and then, the big carriers try to score some goodwill points – and right now, it is T-Mobile's turn to step up. After rolling out 25 Hometown Grant winners earlier this year, the Un-carrier is back at it again with another round.

Each of the new recipients is getting up to $50,000 to put toward community-driven projects – things like renovating local landmarks, reviving public spaces or just giving parts of town a much-needed refresh.

In total, T-Mobile says it has now invested nearly $18 million into this initiative, spreading the help across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The latest batch brings the total number of small towns getting a boost to 400 since the program kicked off in 2021.

According to the company, the program has already helped over 2.4 million people, inspired more than 160,000 volunteer hours and led to the creation of over 1,200 jobs. It is a pretty solid impact and naturally, T-Mobile is happy to let everyone know.

With Hometown Grants helping over 2.4 million people so far, the program continues to deliver on our commitment to small towns and rural communities. Whether it's powering smart classrooms, restoring main streets or enhancing public spaces, we're helping communities build a stronger, more connected future — and there's so much more ahead.

– Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group, June 17, 2025

Want to know if your town made the cut this time? T-Mobile dropped a video with the full list and if you spot your city in there, well, congrats.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – T-Mobile

One example from this round: Reedley, California is using its grant to give the 120-year-old Reedley Opera House stage a makeover. The goal is to support youth programs, make the arts more accessible, and give downtown Reedley a bit of a spark. Sure, $50K won't turn the place into Broadway, but for small towns, every bit helps.

These grants aren't handed out randomly, either. T-Mobile works with Main Street America, a nonprofit focused on local economies, to vet applications based on impact, feasibility and what each project can realistically deliver.

And actually, the Hometown Grants program isn't just about parks and murals. T-Mobile says it has already funneled nearly $5.3 million into projects that support small businesses specifically – trying to grow those local economies from the ground up.

And outside of the grants, T-Mobile's still pushing programs like Project 10Million, which provides free internet access and hotspots to eligible student households to help close the digital divide – another way the company says it's trying to support underserved communities.

Recommended Stories
Of course, T-Mobile is not the only one doing this type of outreach. Every major carrier pulls a move like this once in a while. Verizon, for example, recently announced a $5 billion commitment to investing in America and helping small businesses. And yeah, these gestures don't exactly erase customer frustrations, but they do help companies earn back some public favor.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash

Latest News

Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable impossible to turn down at $300 off
Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable impossible to turn down at $300 off
This Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 bargain makes high-end Android gaming more affordable
This Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 bargain makes high-end Android gaming more affordable
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Stunning Best Buy deal of the day slashes a record $300 off the Motorola Edge (2024) with no strings
Stunning Best Buy deal of the day slashes a record $300 off the Motorola Edge (2024) with no strings
These budget Soundcore workout earbuds are even cheaper at Amazon right now
These budget Soundcore workout earbuds are even cheaper at Amazon right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless