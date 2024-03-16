T-Mobile subscribers are getting the perfect reward for upcoming sunny, summer days

T-Mobile Tuesdays, is giving away a free pair of sunglasses to subscribers sometime this month. The glasses will feature T-Mobile T-Mobile subscribers thanks to leaked images published by Just in time for the spring and summer, T-Mobile 's rewards program,Tuesdays, is giving away a free pair of sunglasses to subscribers sometime this month. The glasses will featurebranding including Magenta-colored arms. Magenta, of course, has been associated with the nation's second-largest wireless provider for years. We know that the sunglasses are coming tosubscribers thanks to leaked images published by The Mobile Report





The sunglasses resemble the iconic Ray-Ban Wayfarer model made famous by Tom Cruise in the movie Risky Business . But instead of the Ray-Ban logo, the glasses being given away by T-Mobile feature the carrier's branding instead. The glasses will come with a soft Magenta pouch with the T-Mobile logo embossed on it.





And there is more. The package includes an extra pair of lenses that can be added to the sunglasses making them safe to wear to view the upcoming eclipse in certain areas of the country. The next eclipse will take place on April 8th shortly after 2:07 pm EDT.





T-Mobile customers through the T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program This will be the first pair of sunglasses offered tocustomers through theTuesdays reward program since the summer of 2018 . The Mobile Report says that they will appear in the T Life app later this month with a possible distribution date of March 25th.









T-Mobile recently made some changes to its rewards program by moving the T-Mobile Tuesdays program inside the new T Life app. You can install the app from the App Store for your iPhone by recently made some changes to its rewards program by moving theTuesdays program inside the new T Life app. You can install the app from the App Store for your iPhone by tapping on this link . Have an Android phone ? The T Life app can be downloaded on your handset by pressing this link



