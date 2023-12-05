



That's a pretty pretentious and almost insulting name for a little user benefit seemingly included in the separation packages of folks recently laid off by the second largest wireless service provider in the US. But it's obviously better than nothing, at least if you decide to remain devoted to T-Mo after the company renders your services unnecessary or your position "redundant."





T-Mobile " got rid of thousands and That's a phenomenon the mobile network operator promised wouldn't become a nationwide thing after its costly Sprint acquisition back in 2020, which was clearly and predictably not true. Instead of creating jobs, the "New" got rid of thousands and thousands of people in several waves over these last three years, and interestingly, all former employees "impacted" by the merger could be entitled to the same discount.





This is a nice 20 percent you can take off "standard price" voice plans up to a grand total of 12 lines, but unfortunately, it cannot be combined with other similar "Insider" promotions you may have received while working for T-Mobile or discounts like 55+, Military, First Responder, Essentials 55+, or Amplified.





The plans this "Alumni" discount is good on include Simple Choice, T-Mobile One, Essentials, Magenta, Magenta Max, Go5G, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Next, which is a pretty lengthy and expansive list, and yes, you can combine the special ex-employee offer with "most device promotions and select service promotions" as well.





T-Mobile at some point after the formal completion of its Sprint merger, in which case we obviously hope you've managed to find a new job and no longer resent your former employer... too much. All these details come from internal documents unearthed by the folks over at The Mobile Report (who else?), and because the program is not exactly heavily advertised, you'll have to reach out to customer support to check if you are indeed eligible and what are the official terms and conditions. Of course, you first need to have been laid off byat some point after the formal completion of its Sprint merger, in which case we obviously hope you've managed to find a new job and no longer resent your former employer... too much.