T-Mobile's forced move to $5/line pricier plans won't apply to Metro subscribers





T-Mobile service which offers no-contract phones and plans, will apparently be spared the forced migration. As per T-Mobile 's spokesperson:

They will pay roughly $5/month more per line for the privilege, confirms the Wall Street Journal , but subscribers to the value Metro byservice which offers no-contract phones and plans, will apparently be spared the forced migration. As per's spokesperson:





It is not exactly clear how many subscribers of older T-Mobile ONE, Magenta, Magenta 55, or Simple and Select Choice plans will be forced to pay more starting with the November bill. When acquiring Sprint back in 2020, T-Mobile promised to keep its customers on " the same or better rate plans " for three years as part of the conditions for approving the merger and it can now do as it pleases with plan rates.





Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: Up to $730 OFF with T-Mobile and Samsung The phone is currently $100 off at Samsung. Get it with an additional $30 off by activating with Samsung and $600 back via 24 monthly bill credits by getting it with T-Mobile on a monthly payment plan and a new line. $730 off (61%) $469 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23: Up to $650 with T-Mobile The phone is currently $50 off at Samsung. Get it with T-Mobile on a monthly payment plan, add a new line, and you can receive $600 back via 24 monthly bill credits. $650 off (81%) $149 99 $799 99 Buy at Samsung





Customers can still deny T-Mobile the right to migrate them to the more expensive Go5G plans by calling Customer Service and 1-800-937-8997 asking for the opt-out code to be added to their account number. The same goes for contacting the T-Force customer service via direct message on its social media channels, or chatting with a rep via T-Mobile 's app or on the website.





T-Mobile Essentials vs Go5G vs Go5G Plus plan prices



As to the Go5G plan prices you can be migrated to, they are indeed $5-$10 per line higher than older plans, starting from $75/month for a single line, and going up to $100 for the Go5G Next premium plan that allows phone upgrades every year.

*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US