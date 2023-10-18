Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

T-Mobile
T-Mobile's forced move to $5/line pricier plans won't apply to Metro subscribers
T-Mobile has now confirmed that some of its subscribers who at the moment are on its older brand plans such as ONE, Magenta, Magenta 55, or Simple/Select Choice, will be automatically bumped to the carrier's new Go5G plans.

They will pay roughly $5/month more per line for the privilege, confirms the Wall Street Journal, but subscribers to the value Metro by T-Mobile service which offers no-contract phones and plans, will apparently be spared the forced migration. As per T-Mobile's spokesperson:

We’re always looking for ways to give our customers more from our services and simplify their experience, so we’re moving a small number who are on some select older rate plans to newer plans that will deliver them enhanced features or additional services.

It is not exactly clear how many subscribers of older T-Mobile ONE, Magenta, Magenta 55, or Simple and Select Choice plans will be forced to pay more starting with the November bill. When acquiring Sprint back in 2020, T-Mobile promised to keep its customers on "the same or better rate plans" for three years as part of the conditions for approving the merger and it can now do as it pleases with plan rates.

Customers can still deny T-Mobile the right to migrate them to the more expensive Go5G plans by calling Customer Service and 1-800-937-8997 asking for the opt-out code to be added to their account number. The same goes for contacting the T-Force customer service via direct message on its social media channels, or chatting with a rep via T-Mobile's app or on the website.

T-Mobile Essentials vs Go5G vs Go5G Plus plan prices


As to the Go5G plan prices you can be migrated to, they are indeed $5-$10 per line higher than older plans, starting from $75/month for a single line, and going up to $100 for the Go5G Next premium plan that allows phone upgrades every year.


T-Mobile EssentialsT-Mobile Go5GT-Mobile Go5G Plus
1 line$60$75$90
2 lines$90$130$150
3 lines$90 (3rd line free, limited time offer)$130 (3rd line free)$150 (3rd line free)
4 lines$105$155$185
5 lines$120$180$220
Throttling>50GB>100 GBno
FreebiesT-Mobile Tuesdays
No annual contract req'd
Netflix on Us (1-screen)
T-Mobile Tuesdays
4 full-flight streaming sessions a year, plus, unlimited in-flight texting & 1 hour of streaming
10GB data in Mexico & Canada
Netflix on Us (2-screen within a household)
T-Mobile Tuesdays
Unlimited in-flight Wi-fi
Apple TV+
15GB data in Mexico & Canada
Video streamingSD (480p)up to HD (720p) video streamingUHD (4K)
Hotspot per line3G speeds15GB50GB
*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US
