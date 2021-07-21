T-Mobile working on enhanced caller ID proof-of-concept so you know who is calling even if the caller is not in your contacts

T-Mobile and partners are working on a way to show an authenticated caller ID and details like company branding to calls

In the test, when the phone number showed up, it also had the T-Mobile logo (as the carrier of the phone number), and details included a caller name, in this case, "Team of Experts" and reason for the call: customer service calling, for example.







