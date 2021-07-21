T-Mobile working on enhanced caller ID proof-of-concept so you know who is calling even if the caller is not in your contacts

T-Mobile working on enhanced caller ID proof-of-concept so you know who is calling even if the caller is not in your contacts0
T-Mobile and partners are working on a way to show an authenticated caller ID and details like company branding to calls
This proof-of-concept shows more details about the caller to help you choose whether or not you want to pick up. In this case, T-Mobile used Rich Call Data (RCD) tech, combined with authenticated caller ID from the STIR/SHAKEN protocol.
In the test, when the phone number showed up, it also had the T-Mobile logo (as the carrier of the phone number), and details included a caller name, in this case, "Team of Experts" and reason for the call: customer service calling, for example.
Delivering the RCD tech to mobile devices is key to battling scam calls. This technology will increase customer trust in who is calling them and why, said T-Mobile CTO Abdul Saad.
Due to many robocalls and spam calls in recent years, answering calls from unknown phone numbers has become a nuisance to many people in the US.
Pew Research Center research shows that around 80% of adult Americans don't pick up the phone to unknown callers. However, not all robocalls are scams, some are legitimate calls from banks, doctors, and pharmacies.
T-Mobile's proof-of-concept uses RCD, a part of the STIR/SHAKEN framework, a protocol that helps carriers digitally verify the authenticity of phone numbers to prevent spoofed calls.
RCD uses information provided directly from the organization making the call, and relies on a centralized registry (Registered Caller), instead of on a third-party database on the receiving end of the call.