FCC requires all phone carriers to start using caller ID authentication by 2021 to fight robocalls
STIR stands for Secure Telephone Identity Revisited, while SHAKEN is an abbreviation for Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs. The technology necessitates a caller ID signature, issued by the call’s originating carrier, which is later validated by other carriers before the call is completed. Therefore, carriers verify if the caller ID data, transmitted with the call, matches the caller’s phone number and can better identify spoofed calls before they reach the subscribers.
According to the announcement, the estimated benefit from the policy will exceed $3 billion annually. The new technology will also restore subscribers’ trust in the caller ID on their display and therefore encourage people to answer their phone more.