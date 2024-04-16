T-Mobile customers need to hurry and claim their latest cool freebie today

T-Mobile





As usual (since the recent death of the program's dedicated app), this can be claimed from the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of the T-Life app, but unlike other weekly freebies, you probably only have a few hours to do so before the items inevitably go out of stock.





T-Mobile subscribers is made with recycled materials, something that's abundantly clear from the very first moment you see the item. Its relatively simple but decidedly busy design includes all kinds of little icons and symbols meant to raise awareness for this year's Earth Day and promote various eco-friendly practices and behaviors anyone can embrace. Equal parts stylish and useful in your day-to-day life, the oversize tote bag available right now completely free of charge for all T-Mobile and Metro bysubscribers is made with recycled materials, something that's abundantly clear from the very first moment you see the item. Its relatively simple but decidedly busy design includes all kinds of little icons and symbols meant to raise awareness for this year's Earth Day and promote various eco-friendly practices and behaviors anyone can embrace.





Every Tuesday is a great day to be Magenta Reedem your free T-Mobile Tuesday Tote bag in-Store TODAY(4/16/24 while supplies last) #tmobiletuesday#IHavePurse#TeamMagenta#tmobilepic.twitter.com/OUL7hkgwbK — LADY T (@Magenta_LadyT) April 16, 2024



Of course, you can use the magenta-colored tote to carry around whatever you want (and by the looks of it, a lot of whatever you want), but first, you will need to find one such item in stock at a brick and mortar store in your vicinity.





Although easily the coolest perk of T-Mobile 's latest weekly collection, this is joined by a number of other decent little offers and discounts you can claim by April 17, including a $25 credit and free Clean Out Kit from ThredUp, a 1-year USA Today digital subscription for a measly $1, and 10 cents off per gallon of Shell fuel up to 20 gallons.



