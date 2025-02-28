T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert sells $12 million of T-Mobile stock near the all-time high but it's all very legal





T-Mobile reps I spoke with agree that the change in focus from consumers to stockholders came after former CEO John Legere left after the acquisition of Sprint closed on April 1st, 2020. The man who turned T-Mobile into the most innovative and fastest growing carrier was replaced as CEO by his right-hand man Mike Sievert. A new report published today reveals that Sievert just did something that most investors can only dream of doing. He sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile stock near the 52-week high.





To be clearer, Sievert sold these shares right near T-Mobile 's all-time high of $273.40. The executive pocketed approximately $12 million from the sale of his stock which garnered prices ranging from $263.98 to $269.67. Since Mike is a T-Mobile insider, he had to file documents with the SEC which included the information related to the sale. Sievert still owns 348,813 shares of T-Mobile valued at more than $92 million.





Apparently, it seems that selling the stock right near its all-time high was a coincidence for Sievert since he executed a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan which was adopted on November 14 of last year. This plan allows him to sell a pre-determined number of T-Mobile shares on a pre-determined date which takes away any suspicions of insider trading.





T-Mobile's shares closed Thursday at $264.17. The 52-week high, as noted, is $273.40 which was hit last Monday. The 52-week low is $158.84. The company's valuation is $302.4 billion compared to Verizon's $182.2 billion, and AT&T's $193.03 billion.

's shares closed Thursday at $264.17. The 52-week high, as noted, is $273.40 which was hit last Monday. The 52-week low is $158.84. The company's valuation is $302.4 billion compared to Verizon 's $182.2 billion, and AT&T 's $193.03 billion.



