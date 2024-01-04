T-Mobile continues to break new 5G ground and (theoretical) speed records

always

T-Mobile





As Magenta enthusiastically points out, that kind of "mind-blowing" speed would be enough to download a two-hour HD movie in "less than 7 seconds"... if it were actually achievable outside of a controlled testing environment. As Magenta enthusiastically points out, that kind of "mind-blowing" speed would be enough to download a two-hour HD movie in "less than 7 seconds"... if it were actually achievable outside of a controlled testing environment.





Unfortunately, that's not currently the case and it may never become an easily accessible reality, which doesn't make T-Mo's latest technological feat any less remarkable. That's because combining six 5G channels of mid-band spectrum will likely be possible soon, helping you squeeze higher speeds than right now on the best US mobile network out there.





Those are unlikely to reach 3.6 Gbps (or 2.6, or even 1.6) in most day-to-day scenarios, but what's important to note is that T-Mobile is absolutely not resting on its laurels and instead continuing to put as much effort as always into widening the 5G speed and coverage gap to Verizon and AT&T.









The rather simple but hard-to-execute idea here is naturally to merge as many 5G channels as possible in order to squeeze as much capacity as possible from a network that already covers "more than 330 million people across two million square miles" without having to resort to high-band airwaves (aka mmWave) that don't travel as far and as wide as mid-band spectrum.



