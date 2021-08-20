T-Mobile asks the FCC to extend its authorization to use unassigned 600MHz spectrum for 5G

T-Mobile asks the FCC to extend its authorization to use unassigned 600MHz spectrum for 5G0
As many of you know, T-Mobile's low-band 600MHz spectrum travels long distances carrying 4G and 5G signals, although not necessarily delivering great download data speeds. T-Mobile was the big winner in 2017's 600MHz auction held by the FCC. The carrier spent $7.99 billion for 31MHz of the spectrum which was 45% of the total amount of low-band airwaves that the U.S. regulatory agency put up for grabs.
T-Mobile seeks to continue borrowing unused 600MHz spectrum from the FCC
This additional 600MHz spectrum that T-Mobile has permission to use covers the carrier's customers in Los Angeles; San Diego; Tucson, Arizona; and Bellingham, Washington. 600MHz is also important for T-Mobile along the U.S.-Mexico border. That's because the 700MHz airwaves in that area are hit with interference from Mexico's use of that frequency.
The Dish MVNO switches the source of its wireless service from T-Mobile to AT&T
So the Justice Department intervened and as a result, T-Mobile is leasing 600MHz spectrum from Dish (which had originally purchased the airwaves in the same aforementioned 2017 FCC auction that T-Mobile spent $7.99 billion on) that covers only 30% of the population and includes New York and Miami. One major change made as a result of the T-Mobile-Dish squabble is that the Dish MVNO providing wireless service to consumers while it builds its own 5G network, has switched to sourcing its wireless capacity from T-Mobile to AT&T; the latter will be paid a minimum of $5 billion over 10 years to allow Dish to offer wireless service to consumers under its name while it uses AT&T's network to deliver this service.
The 600MHz low-band spectrum makes up T-Mobile's 5G Extended Range service which delivers download data speeds twice as fast as Extended Range LTE. The 5G Ultra Capacity service uses the 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum that T-Mobile picked up with its $26 billion acquisition of Sprint.
The characteristics of low-band spectrum include the ability to travel longer distances than mid-band and high-band signals, and the ability to penetrate structures better. But there is a caveat and it is an important one. The download data speeds coming from low-band airwaves are slower than those coming from mid-band and high-band signals.