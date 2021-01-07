Surprise! This LG phone was among the most activated handsets in the U.S. last month













Flurry pointed out something interesting. The iPhone 12 mini is the only one of the four 2020 iPhone models not to make the list. The research firm blames this on the iPhone SE (2020) which it says cannibalized the iPhone 12 mini. The latter carries a 5.4-inch display and is priced at $699 and up. The iPhone SE (2020) is tagged at $399 giving it a nice price advantage and an even smaller 4.7-inch screen.









During December, Apple was the top smartphone manufacturer in the U.S. with the iPhone making up 46% of phone activations. Samsung was next with 27% followed by LG and its 9% share. The "others" category combined for 17% of December activations.





Speaking of December, year-over-year activations were down 20%. Flurry says, "Overall, December 2020 smartphone activations are down 20% compared to December 2019. We believe the underlying driver is COVID-19 which has increased unemployment, decreased consumer spending, and pushed the bulk of sales transactions online. Limitations on family gatherings may have also dampened gift giving. While overall smartphone adoption was down, a significant volume of devices were still adopted."





What will the new year bring? Flurry will let us know when it releases the January activation numbers in a few weeks.

