For a limited time, snag the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 512GB of storage for $450 off its price at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 512GB: Save $450 at Woot! Woot is selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 512GB of storage for $450 off its price. The slate offers good performance, has a gorgeous display and is a real bang for your buck. Act fast and grab one for way less than usual today! $450 off (38%) $749 99 $1199 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 128GB: Save $362 on Amazon! Alternatively, you can get the 128GB version at a sweet $362 discount on Amazon. $362 off (33%) Buy at Amazon

The model on sale is the one powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. The tablet also comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. As for its performance, the slate packs enough firepower for daily tasks such as web browsing, writing documents, and streaming videos. However, given that it was released in 2021, it may struggle with more demanding tasks and games.Additionally, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sports a 13-inch screen with a 2880 x 1920p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. So, it's ideal for enjoying TV shows and movies.While far from budget-friendly, even with Woot's discount, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has a lot going for it, and it's worth the investment. So, given you don't have a lot of time, we suggest acting fast on this one by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article today!