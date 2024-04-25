Up Next:
For a limited time, snag the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 512GB of storage for $450 off its price at Woot
As we shared, Amazon is still selling the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at up to $151 off its price, but if you want a more PC-like experience, you are probably considering one of Microsoft's Surface tablets. However, the issue with these otherwise awesome slates is that they usually come with hefty price tags. But don't worry; Woot has you covered!
The model on sale is the one powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. The tablet also comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. As for its performance, the slate packs enough firepower for daily tasks such as web browsing, writing documents, and streaming videos. However, given that it was released in 2021, it may struggle with more demanding tasks and games.
While far from budget-friendly, even with Woot's discount, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has a lot going for it, and it's worth the investment. So, given you don't have a lot of time, we suggest acting fast on this one by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article today!
At the moment, the Amazon-owned retailer is selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at a gorgeous $450 discount. This means you can get one for $749.99 instead of $1,199.99. Of course, in typical Woot fashion, this is a limited-time deal and will stay available for five more days — at the time of writing — or until sold out.
Additionally, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sports a 13-inch screen with a 2880 x 1920p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. So, it's ideal for enjoying TV shows and movies.
