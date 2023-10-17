Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Score a sweet deal and snatch a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with keyboard for $230 less from Best Buy

Microsoft Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Score a sweet deal and snatch a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with keyboard for $230 less from Best Buy
Those in the market for a new tablet wanting a more PC-like experience will be pleased to learn that Best Buy currently has a really nice deal on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+, offering this awesome tablet with a sweet $230 discount. And when you subtract $230 from the slate's usual $929.99 price tag, you will see that you now have the chance to get a brand-new Surface Pro 7+ for $699.99 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal right now.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with a keyboard: Save $230!

Snatch a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ tablet with an included keyboard from Best Buy and save $230. The slate has a big display, which is perfect for binge-watching Netflix, and has decent performance for running daily tasks with ease.
$230 off (25%)
$699 99
$929 99
Buy at BestBuy


This model of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space (SSD) on board. The Intel Core i3 doesn't pack a lot of firepower, so the tablet may struggle with demanding tasks and heavy games. However, it has enough horsepower to handle day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without any issues.

In addition to that, the tablet provides a big 12.3-inch display for an awesome watching experience while lying on your couch. Furthermore, the tablet offers up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge and supports fast charging. So, while the slate may not be a powerhouse, it can easily become your new go-to entertainment device.

On top of that, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ runs on Windows and can easily replace your laptop if you attach a TypeCover keyboard to it. And guess what, such a keyboard is included in the box, so you are basically getting a tablet and a laptop if you decide to capitalize on this sweet deal.

Therefore, our advice is to stop wasting any more time and get a brand new Surface Pro 7+ at a discounted price from Best Buy while the offer is still available.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless