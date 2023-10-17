Score a sweet deal and snatch a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with keyboard for $230 less from Best Buy
Those in the market for a new tablet wanting a more PC-like experience will be pleased to learn that Best Buy currently has a really nice deal on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+, offering this awesome tablet with a sweet $230 discount. And when you subtract $230 from the slate's usual $929.99 price tag, you will see that you now have the chance to get a brand-new Surface Pro 7+ for $699.99 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal right now.
This model of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space (SSD) on board. The Intel Core i3 doesn't pack a lot of firepower, so the tablet may struggle with demanding tasks and heavy games. However, it has enough horsepower to handle day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without any issues.
In addition to that, the tablet provides a big 12.3-inch display for an awesome watching experience while lying on your couch. Furthermore, the tablet offers up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge and supports fast charging. So, while the slate may not be a powerhouse, it can easily become your new go-to entertainment device.
Therefore, our advice is to stop wasting any more time and get a brand new Surface Pro 7+ at a discounted price from Best Buy while the offer is still available.
On top of that, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ runs on Windows and can easily replace your laptop if you attach a TypeCover keyboard to it. And guess what, such a keyboard is included in the box, so you are basically getting a tablet and a laptop if you decide to capitalize on this sweet deal.
