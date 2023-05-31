Update causes both Surface Duo models to reboot randomly

The Surface Duo seemed to be brimming with potential when it was first released in September 2020. Still, the dual-screen handset wasn't exactly ready for prime time so Microsoft did some work on the device and released the Surface Duo 2 about a year later. Sure, the new model came with slightly larger 5.8-inch displays (compared to 5.6 inches on the original model), and the battery capacity was hiked 24% to 4449mAh.







The bezels were smaller on the sequel and the Surface Duo 2 had a triple-camera setup compared to the single camera on the first-generation model. Perhaps more importantly, the Surface Duo 2 featured support for 5G, something that was missing from the first Surface Duo. We have yet to see a Surface Duo 3 and we might never see one. There have been rumors, however, that Microsoft is working on a proper foldable phone.





But for now, the Surface Duo 2 has its fans. Or should we say had its fans. The May 2023 update has not been very good for Surface Duo users according to posts made on Reddit (via AndroidPolice ). Some users have been experiencing random reboots and nothing can ruin your day faster than having to deal with your phone's random reboots. Several Redditors experiencing this issue have found that it is happening when they are connected to Wi-Fi. One Surface Duo 2 user pointed out that he wasn't experiencing the reboot issue at all until he got to his office and his phone automatically synced with his firm's Wi-Fi system.









The whole thing seems strange considering that the update that set off this bug only delivered the May security patch. The size of the update was just 68MB for the original Surface Duo and 128MB for the Surface Duo 2. So it isn't clear why the May update has caused this bug. If you haven't installed the update yet, you might want to hold off until Microsoft releases a new version of the update.





The random rebooting has been seen on both the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2. One Surface Duo user points out on Reddit that when the notification appears on the phone saying that the phone can't boot up properly, it always suggests a factory reset even though the device will restart without having to perform that unpleasant action.

