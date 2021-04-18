Man orders apples from a supermarket and gets a free Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here is the kind of story that when you read it, you'll think to yourself "why couldn't this happen to me?" According to the U.K.'s Mirror, 50-year-old Nick James had placed an online order from the regional supermarket chain Tesco, which happens to be the third largest retailer in the world based on gross revenue. One of the items that James had included with his shopping list was apples.
Shopper orders apples online and ends up with his food and an Apple iPhone SE
James (no relation to LeBron or Kevin) had placed his order for pick up at his usual Tesco Extra store located in Twickenham and the staff there told him that he would find a surprise among his groceries. Nick said, "I was half expecting the surprise to be an Easter egg or something - I was a little bit shocked to say the least."
Tesco has allegedly handed out as many as 80 such gifts to its online shoppers through its outlets located in the U.K. In a note that James received with this new phone and his groceries, Tesco wrote "Amazing things happen when the worlds of supermarket and mobile come together." Some of those who ordered apples received an Apple iPhone SE while some who had laundry tablets on their list took home the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet.
A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there - an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week! #tesco#substitutepic.twitter.com/Mo8rZoAUwD— Nick James (@TreedomTW1) April 10, 2021
The complete list of possible prizes is as follows:
- Order frozen cod and you might win AirPods.
- Order apples and you could take home an Apple iPhone SE.
- Put Mini Cheddars on your list and perhaps you'll win the iPhone 12 Mini.
- Place an order for bread rolls and if you're selected, you will win a Motorola E7.
- Order Tesco laundry tablets and you can win a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet.
- Purchase a Galaxy Milk Chocolate Bar and get a shot at the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.
- If the Galaxy chocolate drink is on your list, you could find yourself with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.
- If your kid wears Pampers Active Fit Nappies, you might end up with the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Black.
- Order Cotton Buds for a chance to win the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.
- Have Gnocchi on your shopping list? It could leave you with the Nokia 3.4.
Unfortunately the promotion ended on Sunday.