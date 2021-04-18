Man orders apples from a supermarket and gets a free Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here is the kind of story that when you read it, you'll think to yourself "why couldn't this happen to me?" According to the U.K.'s Mirror , 50-year-old Nick James had placed an online order from the regional supermarket chain Tesco, which happens to be the third largest retailer in the world based on gross revenue. One of the items that James had included with his shopping list was apples.

Shopper orders apples online and ends up with his food and an Apple iPhone SE







When he came to pick up his order, it included the kind of Apple that Nick didn't expect to receive and one that he didn't order-an Apple iPhone SE . In a tweet, James said, "A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there - an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently, we ordered apples and randomly got an Apple iPhone! Made my sons week!"





James (no relation to LeBron or Kevin) had placed his order for pick up at his usual Tesco Extra store located in Twickenham and the staff there told him that he would find a surprise among his groceries. Nick said, "I was half expecting the surprise to be an Easter egg or something - I was a little bit shocked to say the least."





The U.K. supermarket chain had randomly selected shoppers to participate in a promotion that rewards them with an item that links to something that they had ordered from Tesco's online supermarket. So in this case, by ordering apples to eat, Nick got an iPhone SE. The name of the promotion is the Super Substitute scheme and the promotion looks to replace a particular item in a shopper's cart "with a surprise gift for randomly selected customers while the original item will be retained in the cart."

Order fresh cod and win the AirPod











A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there - an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week! #tesco#substitutepic.twitter.com/Mo8rZoAUwD — Nick James (@TreedomTW1) April 10, 2021 Tesco has allegedly handed out as many as 80 such gifts to its online shoppers through its outlets located in the U.K. In a note that James received with this new phone and his groceries, Tesco wrote "Amazing things happen when the worlds of supermarket and mobile come together." Some of those who ordered apples received an Apple iPhone SE while some who had laundry tablets on their list took home the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet.

The complete list of possible prizes is as follows:



