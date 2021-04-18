Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Motorola Samsung iOS Apple Android Tablets

Man orders apples from a supermarket and gets a free Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 18, 2021, 11:03 PM
Man orders apples from a supermarket and gets a free Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here is the kind of story that when you read it, you'll think to yourself "why couldn't this happen to me?" According to the U.K.'s Mirror, 50-year-old Nick James had placed an online order from the regional supermarket chain Tesco, which happens to be the third largest retailer in the world based on gross revenue. One of the items that James had included with his shopping list was apples.

Shopper orders apples online and ends up with his food and an Apple iPhone SE


When he came to pick up his order, it included the kind of Apple that Nick didn't expect to receive and one that he didn't order-an Apple iPhone SE. In a tweet, James said, "A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there - an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently, we ordered apples and randomly got an Apple iPhone! Made my sons week!"

James (no relation to LeBron or Kevin) had placed his order for pick up at his usual Tesco Extra store located in Twickenham and the staff there told him that he would find a surprise among his groceries. Nick said, "I was half expecting the surprise to be an Easter egg or something - I was a little bit shocked to say the least."

The U.K. supermarket chain had randomly selected shoppers to participate in a promotion that rewards them with an item that links to something that they had ordered from Tesco's online supermarket. So in this case, by ordering apples to eat, Nick got an iPhone SE. The name of the promotion is the Super Substitute scheme and the promotion looks to replace a particular item in a shopper's cart "with a surprise gift for randomly selected customers while the original item will be retained in the cart."

Order fresh cod and win the AirPod


Tesco has allegedly handed out as many as 80 such gifts to its online shoppers through its outlets located in the U.K. In a note that James received with this new phone and his groceries, Tesco wrote "Amazing things happen when the worlds of supermarket and mobile come together." Some of those who ordered apples received an Apple iPhone SE while some who had laundry tablets on their list took home the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet.

The complete list of possible prizes is as follows:

  • Order frozen cod and you might win AirPods.
  • Order apples and you could take home an Apple iPhone SE.
  • Put Mini Cheddars on your list and perhaps you'll win the iPhone 12 Mini.
  • Place an order for bread rolls and if you're selected, you will win a Motorola E7.
  • Order Tesco laundry tablets and you can win a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet.
  • Purchase a Galaxy Milk Chocolate Bar and get a shot at the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.
  • If the Galaxy chocolate drink is on your list, you could find yourself with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.
  • If your kid wears Pampers Active Fit Nappies, you might end up with the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Black.
  • Order Cotton Buds for a chance to win the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.
  • Have Gnocchi on your shopping list? It could leave you with the Nokia 3.4.
Unfortunately the promotion ended on Sunday.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Popular stories
First Samsung Galaxy S22 leak says Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera unlikely
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have a stronger but lighter frame than predecessor
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored to feature an unannounced chip, could it be Samsung's AMD-based SoC?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Sony now focusing on mobile rather than PlayStation exclusives

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless