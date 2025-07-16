Study finds that Americans want to ditch pricey phone plans, and one feature is tipping the scales
New research reveals what Americans expect from mobile providers before switching
A recent survey by Comcast and Morning Consult finds that one in four Americans are actively considering switching their mobile provider in the next year. The top reason: cost. Among those looking to change carriers, 42 percent said their monthly phone bill is too high.
But even with growing frustration around pricing, the study found that many Americans underestimate how much they could actually save. While 59 percent of consumers believe they would save around $100 by switching, Comcast says its Xfinity Internet customers could save up to 10 times that amount when they add Xfinity Mobile.
Comcast says these findings directly reflect the thinking behind its Xfinity Mobile Premium Unlimited plan, which includes built-in spam protection, the option to upgrade devices more flexibly, and access to gig-speed data through its WiFi hotspot network. Kohposh Kuda, Senior Vice President of Xfinity Mobile, says the company has focused on what matters most to consumers.
The company also highlights its WiFi PowerBoost feature, which allows users to access up to 1 Gbps speeds on Xfinity gateways or public hotspots. Comcast claims this has increased customer speeds by 150 percent in the past year.
Comcast is promoting its "Break Free from the Big Three Day" as a way to help consumers escape expensive wireless contracts. New customers can receive up to $500 per line to help cover switching costs. Xfinity users can also earn up to $500 in rewards through the Refer-a-Friend program.
In addition to cost, the survey highlights several features that customers value when evaluating new mobile plans. Spam protection was ranked highest, with 52 percent of respondents calling it a top priority. The ability to upgrade to the latest phone anytime followed at 47 percent, tied with a desire for faster speeds. Travel-related perks were also mentioned, with 60 percent of Americans planning to travel this summer and 41 percent saying they would use mobile plan savings to fund trips.
What Comcast says it brings to the table
Comcast Xfinity says it can help. | Image credit — Xfinity
Xfinity Mobile is designed for the way customers use their phone today – with 90 percent of data traveling over WiFi. That’s why we’ve invested in our network and continue to offer ways to help customers save.
— Kohposh Kuda, Senior Vice President of Xfinity Mobile
For international travelers, Xfinity Mobile offers free talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada on Unlimited plans, plus a Global Travel Pass that provides 5 GB of high-speed data for $10/day in over 215 countries.
There's plenty of MVNOs available today as a lower-priced alternative to the big three, and it's good to see Comcast/Xfinity step up to the plate. For those who are unsure if switching is worth it, the $500 per line should offer a nice incentive and peace of mind knowing that should any penalties be incurred, you will still have a way to cover them. However, in the end, what matters is that the cost and the quality of service are just right, and this is what Comcast says it's working to achieve.
