Study finds that Americans want to ditch pricey phone plans, and one feature is tipping the scales

Comcast says these findings directly reflect the thinking behind its Xfinity Mobile Premium Unlimited plan , which includes built-in spam protection, the option to upgrade devices more flexibly, and access to gig-speed data through its WiFi hotspot network. Kohposh Kuda, Senior Vice President of Xfinity Mobile, says the company has focused on what matters most to consumers.

The company also highlights its WiFi PowerBoost feature, which allows users to access up to 1 Gbps speeds on Xfinity gateways or public hotspots. Comcast claims this has increased customer speeds by 150 percent in the past year.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy For international travelers, Xfinity Mobile offers free talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada on Unlimited plans, plus a Global Travel Pass that provides 5 GB of high-speed data for $10/day in over 215 countries.



Comcast is promoting its "Break Free from the Big Three Day" as a way to help consumers escape expensive wireless contracts. New customers can receive up to $500 per line to help cover switching costs. Xfinity users can also earn up to $500 in rewards through the Refer-a-Friend program. The company also highlights its WiFi PowerBoost feature, which allows users to access up to 1 Gbps speeds on Xfinity gateways or public hotspots. Comcast claims this has increased customer speeds by 150 percent in the past year. For international travelers, Xfinity Mobile offers free talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada on Unlimited plans, plus a Global Travel Pass that provides 5 GB of high-speed data for $10/day in over 215 countries.





There's plenty of MVNOs available today as a lower-priced alternative to the big three, and it's good to see Comcast/Xfinity step up to the plate. For those who are unsure if switching is worth it, the $500 per line should offer a nice incentive and peace of mind knowing that should any penalties be incurred, you will still have a way to cover them. However, in the end, what matters is that the cost and the quality of service are just right, and this is what Comcast says it's working to achieve.

