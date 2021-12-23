Notification Center

Google

Stream AAA games with Google Pixel 6 Pro and GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription plan

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Stream AAA games with Google Pixel 6 Pro and GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription
Nvidia added the Google Pixel 6 Pro as a supported device to its GeForce NOW game streaming service (via XDA Developers). Nvidia's GeForce NOW RTX 3080 subscribers can NOW play AAA games on their Google Pixel 6 Pro phones at 120FPS setting and 1080p resolution. Until now, only the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S20 FE models supported the 120FPS mode provided by Nvidia's GeForce NOW RTX 3080 subscription plan.

The 120FPS setting is not enabled by default on the Google Pixel 6 Pro. To stream at a 120FPS, you need to go to the stream quality setting in the settings menu of the GeForce NOW app. You must enable the Pixel 6 Pro's 120Hz refresh rate as well in order to receive the best gaming experience.

Use a 5GHz wireless router and a 25Mbps or faster internet connection in order to make the most of the 120FPS gameplay. Bear in mind that the Pixel 6 Pro's highest resolution is 1440p, and the game resolution is maxed-out at 1080p. As a result, you won't be able to use the Pixel 6 Pro's screen to its full potential while gaming.

In February, Nvidia launched its GeForce NOW streaming service to the public. Nvidia GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming service that allows you to play games hosted on remote servers streamed directly to your device via the internet.

In October, NVIDIA launched the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 plan, which uses the latest flagship video cards Nvidia can currently offer. The plan supports 1440p and 120FPS streaming on PC and Mac and 120FPS streaming on selected Android devices. All of this comes at a price of around $100 for six months.

